A young lady who went to a restaurant to eat lamented donline over the amount she was asked to pay as VAT for the meal she bought.

She shared the slip showing the amount that was charged as VAT by the restaurant and lamented the high price.

Lady laments VAT added to bill

@auc_empire explained that the bill was for just one table and broke down what the staff told her when she asked for an explanation of the extra charges added to her bill.

She said in the video:

"Omoh, this 2026, I no wan understand this government policy. We actually went to Ile Iyan today. On getting there, we ordered our food and all of that.

"After eating, we had to pay. We told them to bring the bill. This is actually a bill for a particular table. We sat table by table. Our total for this particular table was 181,000. We were told to transfer 203,000."

She mentioned that part of the amount she was charged included consumption VAT by the restaurant.

She continued:

"We asked what happened and they said the VAT on 181,000 is 13,575 and the consumption tax is 9,000. So we had to add an extra 23,000 to 181,000 to pay 203,000 because of government tax policy. How? Shey na like this we want spend 2026?

Reactions as lady shares experience at restaurant

ARA2 stressed:

"No more tax on food, they cheated you guys. The restaurant committee fraud by charging you VAT."

SALSTAR CARS DEALER LAGOS NG noted:

"Ileyan own is too much, they’ve been taking the vat and tax for a very long time, even before this new tax policy."

tosynmay@674 noted:

"You just noticed that ile iyan is a fraud . Last year, may i go there with my family's, i thought it was lekki alone."

HON.AJOBI AYOMIDE Z stated:

"They have been charging for vat for over 2years maybe this your first time."

Joy Opara Esq stressed:

"It means that many businesses are going to closedown because we don’t have to buy things that are not necessities."

officialnamedia shared:

"Read their terms and conditions before going to ILE IYAN. They have that in place before the introduction of this new tax system."

Clothvendor in itori ogunstate noted:

"Nah why me and my friends no later go that ile eyan when i started seeing online you gonna pay for consumption fees as how nowi patronise yr business i go still pay bcus say i eat."

Aimasiko1 stressed:

"Consumption tax has been in Lagos for years….Not only Ile-iyan, if you visit other expensive restaurants…. It’s the same ………. As for the 12% you mentioned….. it’s not true, get a tax consultant to enlighten you."

OLALEKANBELLO2 noted:

"it has been like that for a very long time."

Slay with Lafindara said:

"No ooo….that’s how ile iyan is not govt…They will remove VAT normally, consumption tax is a tax removed cos u eating there, if you buy take away they won’t remove consumption tax ooo…This one no be recent and not cos of govt policy….If u are eating in all these big restaurants they will definitely remove consumption tax."

