A Niger state community has come under a fresh tension following the discovery of a suspected Tomahawk missile in the Mashegu LGA

The suspected device has been confirmed by the spokesperson of the police in the state, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who said that the security agencies are investigating the missile found by locals in Mashegu

Nigerians have started reacting to the news, with some raising concerns about the recent operation of the United States, where missiles are targeted at some bandits in Sokoto, a northwest state

There was tension in the Zugurma area of the Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, after a missile was discovered in the area.

A source had disclosed that some locals had uncovered the device and then alerted the security agencies to immediate intervention.

Who discovered the missile in Niger State?

According to Daily Trust, the source disclosed that the device was suspected to be a Tomahawk missile warhead, which was alleged to be one of those that the United States fired into Sokoto a few days ago.

Recall that on Thursday, December 25, 2025, the United States launched missile attacks at terrorist hideouts in Sokoto, a northwest state. The operation has some effects on other areas, such a Kwara.

The discovery has been confirmed by the SP Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command. He further explained that the security agency was investigating the device, which was discovered on Monday, January 5, by some locals.

Nigerians react to missile discovery in Niger

However, the report has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Mohammed Sani Bala Mahmud suspected fraud by the US:

"I hope the US did not just use Nigeria to test the accuracy of their weapons in preparation for the last attack carried out on Venezuela, because I wonder what missile aimed at the Sokoto bandits is doing in Niger State."

Isma'il Ahmed raised an allegation against the US:

"There is something hidden, that's the mistake our leader makes, for agreeing for them to come, with the name of helping us, but taking away our resources."

Musa Wakil Bara wrote:

"The US Air Force plane landed in Abuja around 11 pm on Monday. There's no surprise in this. Remember, the bandits also possess bombs after the US's first airstrike. May God save us."

Prince MK Maina commented:

"The Case of Nigeria has now become a 'threat', it passes Bandits, Boko Haram and Kidnapping. May Almighty God protect our Nation from National and International threats."

Yusuf Hassan spoke on international kidnappers:

"Since international kidnappers are fighting against internal kidnappers in our country, we can even see nuclear bombs."

Isah Usman raised an alarm:

"Is this info genuine. School will reopen on 12th January, hope the children are safe?. Don't politicise the lives of innocent children, please. To whom it may concern."

