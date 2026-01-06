Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has shared a significant post featuring Wizkid’s hit track “Blessed

The post came hours after Osimhen was seen yelling at Lookman on the pitch, accusing the winger of failing to play a team game

Lookman has signaled that his "bromance" with the Galatasaray striker remains unshakable despite the public spat

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman appears to have sent a subtle message to teammate Victor Osimhen following their tense on-field exchange during Nigeria’s AFCON Round of 16 clash against Mozambique.

The Atalanta star took to Instagram hours after the match, sharing a post that celebrated his bond with Osimhen while soundtracking it with Wizkid’s Blessed featuring Damian Marley.

The drama unfolded on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in Morocco. Nigeria were already cruising in the AFCON Round of 16 encounter, dominating Mozambique with ease.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has shared a significant post featuring Wizkid's hit track "Blessed. Photos: Super Eagles, Wizkid.

Lookman opened the scoring in the 20th minute, continuing his impressive run in the tournament. Osimhen followed with goals in the 25th and 47th minutes, while Akor Adams sealed the 4–0 win in the 75th minute.

However, with the scoreline at 3–0, cameras caught Osimhen confronting Lookman on the pitch.

The Napoli striker appeared upset, accusing his teammate of not playing a team game.

The exchange briefly distracted fans from what was otherwise a dominant Super Eagles performance.

Victor Osimhen blocks content creator

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has reportedly blocked popular football content creator Bi Bernard on Instagram.

One of the loudest voices was Bi Bernard, a well-known football content creator who openly called out the Galatasaray striker over the incident.

Following the criticism, Bi Bernard took to Instagram to announce that Osimhen had blocked him on the platform.

In a video that has since circulated widely online, the content creator expressed outrage at the striker’s decision.

Reactions trail Ademola Lookman's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@rahjezy noted:

"Class act we got 3 more wins to finish off nicely"

@hello_ifedayo commented:

"Stronger together 👏 we all have our flaws,learning from events and mistakes only make us better people"

@danielregha shared:

"Posting pictures of togetherness doesn't justify or whitewash what happened on the pitch yesterday, talk to Osimhen your teammate, this goes beyond the National Team, he needs to learn how to better control his emotions and accord his teammates as well as opponents some respect. What he did yesterday was inexcusable."

@shadyville08 wrote:

"Very mature professional. A great way to calm the nerves so everyone can move forward and focus on the next game!"

@laclassozougwu stated:

"U this man! U mature pass ur age, no worry."

Lookman signals that his "bromance" with Victor Osimhen remains unshakable. Photo: @molalookman/IG.

