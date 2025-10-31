Full list of POLAC courses and subject combinations you'll need

POLAC courses, including Computer Science, Accounting, and Political Science, are designed to train students in both academic knowledge and police skills. Each course has specific subject combinations that applicants must meet to qualify for admission, ensuring they are prepared for the five-year program that leads to a Bachelor’s degree and commissioning as Assistant Superintendents of Police.

POLAC courses and subject combinations

The Nigerian Police Academy Wudil is a federal government institution founded in 1988 to train police officers in Nigeria. Situated in Wudil, Kano State, it provides undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs in law enforcement and related disciplines. Below is an overview of the courses available at POLAC and their faculties.

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities at POLAC offers programs such as History & International Studies and History Education, combining academic study with police training. Below are the available courses and their required subject combinations for admission.

B. A. English

B.A. History & International Studies

B.A. Linguistics and Nigerian Languages

B. A. Ed. History Education

B. A. Ed. English Language

Programme Subject combinations English English, Maths, literature and any two of Economics, Government, Geography or History History & International Studies English, Maths, History or Govt and any two of Economics, Government, Geography or Civic Education. Linguistics and Nigerian Languages English, Maths and any 3 from Economics, Government, Chemistry, physics and Hausa/Igbo/Yoruba

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science at POLAC offers courses like Computer Science, Forensic Science, and Biological Sciences.

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Biological Sciences

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Forensic Science

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Physics

B.Sc. Ed. Chemistry

B.Sc. Ed. Mathematics

B.Sc. Ed. Computer Science

B.Sc. Ed Biology

Programme Subject combinations Biochemistry English, Maths, biology, Chemistry and Physics or Agriculture science or Geography Biological Science English, Maths, biology, Chemistry and Physics or Agriculture science or Geography Chemistry English, Maths, biology, Chemistry and Physics or Agriculture science or Geography Mathematics English, Maths, biology, Chemistry and Physics or Agriculture science or Geography or further Maths Physics English, Maths, Chemistry and Physics or Agriculture science or biology or further Maths Forensic English, Maths, biology, Chemistry and Physics or Agric science or Geography Computer Science English, Maths, biology, Chemistry and Physics or Agricuture science or Geography or Further Maths/ data processing

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at POLAC offers courses such as Accounting, Political Science, and Psychology, blending academic knowledge with police training.

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Management Science

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Psychology

B.Sc. Sociology

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

B. Ed. Guidance and Counselling

B. Ed. Education Management

B. Ed. Psychology

B.Sc. Ed. Political Science

B.Sc. Ed. Economics

Programme Subject combinations Accounting English, Maths, Accounting/ Commerce and any two of Govt, Geography, Economics/ commerce Political Science English, Maths, Govt/ History and any two of Economics, Geography and Civic Education Sociology English, Maths, Economics/ Govt and any two of Economics, Government, Geography/ History Economics English, Maths, Economics Psychology English, Maths, Biology or Economics, Geography, Government, History Management Science English, Maths, Economics, Accounting/ Commerce or Government and Geography

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law requires applicants to have English, Mathematics, and any of the following subjects: Literature in English or Economics, Government, Geography, and History.

What are the requirements for POLAC 2025?

Below are the key requirements candidates must meet to apply for POLAC 2025:

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth with a valid National Identity Number (NIN).

They must have a 2025 JAMB result with a minimum score of 180 and choose the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, as their first choice in the JAMB form.

Must possess a minimum of 6 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent, with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

Applicants must be aged between 16–21 years.

All applicants must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit.

Male candidates must be at least 1.67 metres tall, while females must be at least 1.64 metres tall.

Male applicants must have a minimum chest measurement of 86 centimetres (34 inches).

Candidates must not be married or pregnant at the time of admission.

Applicants must have a valid email address and phone number.

All candidates must take a Computer-Based Aptitude Test at the Academy’s ICT Centre.

What are the courses in the Nigeria Police Academy?

The Nigeria Police Academy offers courses in Humanities, Science, and Social & Management Sciences, including English, Computer Science, Biological Sciences, Accounting and Political Science.

How many years does it take to study in POLAC?

It takes five years to complete the combined academic and police training program at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC).

What are the art courses offered in POLAC?

The Art courses offered at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC) are B.A. English, B.A. History & International Studies, and B.A. Linguistics and Nigerian Languages.

What is the age limit for POLAC in 2025?

For the 2025 admission into the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), applicants must be between 16 and 21 years old by 31 October 2025. This age limit applies to all candidates seeking entry into the 12th Regular Course.

Does POLAC do screening?

POLAC conducts a comprehensive screening for its regular course, which includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), physical and credential screening, medical screening, and a selection board interview. Applicants must pass each stage to be considered for admission.

The Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC) offers a variety of courses across Humanities, Science, and Social & Management Sciences, each requiring specific subject combinations. Understanding these requirements is essential for prospective students to choose the right course, meet the academic criteria, and successfully gain admission into the five-year police training and degree program.

