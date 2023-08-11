Is Phyno married? A look at the rapper’s relationship history

Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike, professionally known as Phyno, is one of the most famous Nigerian rappers. Since entering the music industry in 2003, he has released several songs and is recognised by hits such as Full Current, Financial Woman, and Ride for You. Being a successful musician, his personal life, especially his relationships, has been of interest to many people. Is Phyno married?

Nigerian rapper Phyno seated. Photo: @phynofino on Instagram (modified by author)

Rapper Phyno has been in the spotlight for a long time and is known for rapping in the Igbo language. While he has attracted media attention for his success in music, he has also hit the headlines occasionally due to his relationships. Who has he dated, and is Phyno married?

Profile summary

Full name Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike Nickname Phyno Gender Male Date of birth 9 October 1986 Age 36 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Single College Institute of Management and Technology Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Instagram @phynofino Twitter @phynofino Facebook @realphynofino YouTube PhynoVEVO

Is Phyno married?

Despite being romantically linked to multiple women in Nigerian entertainment, the rapper has never tied the knot with any of them. Have a look at the rapper’s dating history below.

Chidinma Ekile (2013)

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile. Photo: @chidinma_ekile_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Rumours about rapper Phyno dating Chidinma Ekile circulated in 2013 after a picture they posted on social media went viral. Chidinma is a big name in the , known for songs such as Gone Forever and Fallen In Love.

While discussing her alleged romance with the rapper in an interview, singer Chidinma said they were good friends and not dating. The singers have worked together on songs Bless the Lord and Bless My Hustle.

Rita Edmond (2014)

In early 2014, rumours broke out that singer Rita Edmond was romantically involved with the rapper and was pregnant with Phyno's child. However, in an interview, the Day by Day singer trashed the rumours saying that they were untrue and that she was not pregnant. She also admitted to crushing on the rapper’s songs but not wanting a relationship with him.

Genevieve Nnaji (2014)

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji attends the premiere of 'Farming' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Geoff Robins

Speculations about Phyno and Genevieve’s potential romantic relationship came to the fore in 2014 when the rapper told an interviewer that he had a crush on Nigerian actress Genevieve. The rapper also mentions Genevieve’s name severally in his music album No Guts, No Glory. Despite the dating rumours, neither of them confirmed whether they had a relationship or not.

Yemi Alade (2015)

Yemi Alade performs at An Evening With Yemi Alade launching her ambassadorship with WiNFUND, helping women-led healthcare businesses across Africa in London, England. Photo: Hoda Davaine

During an interview session with MTV Base Africa, singer Yemi Eberechi Alade said she would love to date Phyno if the rapper asked her to be his girl. As a result, rumours about their possible romance emerged, but the celebrity duo seemingly did not have a romantic relationship. However, Phyno and Yemi Alade relate in their music career, and she has featured the rapper in her song Dollar & Pounds.

Is Phyno gay?

Phyno is straight. Some people assumed the rapper was gay after a picture of him with another man in a compromising position emerged on social media. He responded to the claims through a , commending the paparazzi for the angle he took the shot.

FAQs

Which town is Phyno from? He is from Anambra State but was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. How old is Phyno? The rapper is 36 years old as of August 2023. Is rapper Phyno gay? He is straight. Who is Phyno’s wife? He is not married and has no wife. Does Phyno have a girlfriend? The Nigerian rapper is seemingly not in a romantic relationship. Does Phyno have a kid? He does not have a child. There were false claims that Rita Edmond was pregnant with his child. Was Phyno Yemi Alade’s boyfriend? Yemi Alade said she would date Phyno, but the singers never had a romantic relationship.

Is Phyno married? The famous Nigerian rapper has never exchanged marriage vows with anyone. He keeps his love life private and is seemingly not in a relationship.

