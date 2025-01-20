The University of Delta, Agbor courses, cut-off mark and admission requirements

The University of Delta is a public university in Agbor, Delta State. It has three campuses: Agbor, Owa-Oyibu, and Owa-Alore. It is an institution of excellence geared towards producing competent graduates capable of meeting national development challenges. This post outlines the University of Delta, Agbor courses, cut-off marks, and admission requirements.

The University of Delta, Agbor, was established in 1979 by the former Bendel State Government and became a college owned by the Delta State Government in 1991. If you aspire to join this institution, it is essential to know about the courses, cut-off marks, and whether you meet other admission requirements.

The University of Delta, Agbor courses

The university offers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in twelve faculties. Below is an overview of the University of Delta, Agbor courses and their .

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts offers programs that promote creativity, critical thinking, and cultural understanding. They include:

English and Literary Studies

Linguistics

French

History and International Studies

Philosophy

Christian Religious Studies

Religious Studies

Music

Theatre Arts

Faculty of Agriculture

This faculty prepares graduates for careers in agriculture, agribusiness, and related fields, contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector. The programs offered by this faculty are:

Agriculture

Animal Science

Crop Science

Home Science and Management

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences focuses on providing foundational knowledge in health and medical fields. It has three programs, which include:

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing Science

Public Health

Faculty of Medicine

The Faculty of Medicine provides quality medical education, combining theoretical knowledge with practical skills in medicine and surgery.

Medicine and Surgery

Faculty of Computing

The Faculty of Computing is one of eight faculties approved by the NUC for the university's opening in September 2021. It was initially established with three departments that align with the university's principles.

Computer Science

Cyber Security

Software Engineering

Information Communication Technology

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education is one of the university's broad faculties with four departments. It trains future teachers to be skilled and dedicated, helping to improve the teaching profession through learning and research.

Department of Arts and Social Science Education

Christian Religious Studies Education

Economics Education

English Education

Geography Education

Languages And Communication Arts

Political Science Education

Social Science Education

Department of Educational Foundation

Educational Administration

Early Childhood Care Education

Guidance and Counselling Education

Special Education

Department of Science Education

Biology Education

Chemistry Education

Mathematics Education

Physics Education

Computer Science/Statistics Education

Integrated Science Education

Educational Technology

Human Kinetics and Sports Education

Health Education

Department of Vocational and Technical Education

Agricultural Science Education

Business Education

Home Economics

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering at UNIDEL aims to produce skilled graduates with strong academic and ethical standards. It began with 33 students pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree.

Chemical Engineering

Civil and Water Resources Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences focuses on providing quality education in various environmental fields. It offers programs that prepare students for environmental management, planning, and conservation careers. They include:

Architecture

Estate Management

Fine And Applied Arts

Geography And Environmental Management

Surveying And Geo-informatics

Urban And Regional Planning

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law began academic activities in the 2021/2022 session. It focuses on providing quality legal education and producing graduates who excel in various fields of law.

LLB (Hons)

Faculty of Management Sciences

This faculty is focused on producing quality graduates with in-depth knowledge, strong character, and integrity. The faculty includes eight departments dedicated to achieving this vision.

Accounting and Finance

Business Administration

Economics.

Entrepreneurship

Mass Communication

Political Science and Public Administration

Psychology

Sociology and Criminology

Library and Information Science

The faculty, through the departments mentioned above, offers courses leading to the award of the following Bachelor of Science Degrees:

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Psychology

B.Sc. Sociology

B.Sc Criminology and Security Studies

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. International Relations

B.Sc. Business Administration

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science currently has seven departments and over 1,000 students. Below is a list of courses under this faculty.

Microbiology

Biology

Plant Science and Biotechnology

Biochemistry

Chemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Management and Toxicology

Geology

Marine Science

Mathematics

Statistics

Physics

These programmes are offered in the following seven (7) departments;

Department of Biological Sciences

Department of Chemical Sciences

Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology

Department of Geology

Department of Marine Science

Department of Mathematics and Statistics

Department of Physics

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences is one of UNIDEL's founding faculties. Its philosophy is to produce graduates who can contribute to global development.

Criminology and Security Studies

Economics

International Relations

Mass Communications

Peace and Conflict Resolution

Political Science

Psychology

Public Administration

Sociology

University of Delta Agbor Admission requirements

Getting admitted to the University of Delta, Agbor, is competitive and based on merit. Each program has its specific requirements. Here are the for students applying to the institution.

Prospective candidates, including Direct Entry candidates, must score at least 160 in the 2024 UTME conducted by the Joint Admission & Matriculation Board.

Candidates must have at least five credit passes in relevant subjects in the SSCE, NECO, or GCE O/L Examinations at not more than two sittings.

Candidates must meet other matriculation requirements set by JAMB.

Candidates must have either chosen the University of Delta Agbor as their first choice of University or completed the change of institution process to the University of Delta Agbor.

How to apply for the University of Delta Agbor admission form

All eligible candidates must complete the registration form for the screening exercise. Candidates can choose between an online application and an in-person form collection to apply to the University of Delta Agbor. Here is a simple guide on how to apply.

Visit the University of Delta admission portal. Click Register for application at the top left of the page. Enter your surname as written on the JAMB UTME registration slip, your JAMB UTME registration number, and an active email address. Click Send credentials to email address, and your applicant ID and password will be sent to your email. Open the email and click the confirmation link to display your login details. Click Login. Start the application process by clicking Edit application record and provide all required information. Print a copy of the completed form for future reference.

What is the University of Delta Agbor cut-off mark?

The University of Delta (UNIDEL) set the cut-off mark for all programs at 160 for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Does UNIDEL offer medicine and surgery?

The University of Delta offers a medicine and surgery program, which the faculty of medicine runs.

Does the University of Delta, Agbor, accept direct entry applicants?

Like several other higher learning institutions, the state university accepts direct entry applicants.

What are the faculties of Delta Agbor?

The University offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 12 faculties, including Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Education and Faculty of Science.

The University of Delta, Agbor courses equip students with the knowledge and skills to excel in their chosen fields. The university comprises twelve faculties, including arts, agriculture, law and medical sciences. To increase your chances of getting admitted, meet the requirements and score above the cut-off mark for your chosen course.

