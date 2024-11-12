Tansian University courses, fees, admission requirements and procedure

Tansian University is a private Christian university in Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria. Established in 2009 and named after the late Father Iwene Tansi, the university is committed to integrating academic excellence with spiritual, moral, and ethical values. This post explores Tansian University courses, fees and admission requirements.

Tansian University is a private Christian university located in the Anambra State in Nigeria. Photo: @tanufidei on Facebook (modified by author)

Tansian University is one of Nigeria's best private universities, founded by Rev Prof John Bosco Akam. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in its six faculties. If you aspire to join this institution, it is essential to know about the courses offered, school fees, and whether you meet other admission requirements.

Tansian University courses

What courses does Tansian University offer? The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in six faculties.

Undergraduate courses

The following is an overview of Tansian University’s courses, organised by faculty.

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Biochemistry

Chemistry

Computer Science

Industrial Chemistry

Information and Communication Technology

Microbiology

Physics

Physics and Electronics

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Mass Communication

Criminology and Security Studies

Statistics

Economics and Statistics

Economics

Political Science

International Relations

Public Administration

Philosophy and Religious Studies

Faculty of Education

(Special) Education

(Arts) Education

(Science) Education

Social Science and Vocational Education

Faculty of Environmental Scientists

Architecture

Estate Management

Urban and Regional Planning

Faculty of Health Sciences

Nursing Science

Medical Laboratory Science

Public Health

Faculty of Law

Civil Law

Candidates wishing to study at Tansian University must know the admission requirements and process. Photo: VioletaStoimenova

Postgraduate programmes

Tansian University also offers various postgraduate programmes designed to equip students with advanced knowledge and skills in various fields of study. They include:

PGD, M.Sc. & PhD in Accountancy

PGD, M.Sc. & PhD in Business Administration

PGD, M.Sc. & PhD in Journalism and Media Studies

PGD, M.Sc. & PhD in Broadcasting

PGD, M.Sc. & PhD in Political Science

MA. & PhD in Philosophy

PGD, M.Sc. & PhD in Computer Science

PGD, M.Sc. & PhD in Biochemistry

PGD, M.Sc. & PhD in Microbiology

How much are the fees for Tansian University?

Tansian University's fees vary by program and level of study, covering tuition and other essential services to support students’ academic journeys. Below is a breakdown of the fees for Tansian University.

Fees/departments Law Nursing Philosophy and Education Others Tuition fee ₦600,000 ₦400,000 ₦160,000 ₦250,000 Accommodation fee ₦50,000 ₦50,000 ₦50,000 ₦50,000 Sundry Fees ₦48,000 ₦48,000 ₦48,000 ₦48,000 Total ₦698,000 ₦498,000 ₦258,000 ₦348,000

Note: For those resuming their studies, it is mandatory to clear 50% of the stipulated fees for the new academic session and 100% of any outstanding debts before being admitted into the campus for the commencement of the 2024/2025 academic year.

Tuition and other fee payment details

The above-listed fees and all outstanding fees should be paid into the following bank accounts.

Law and Nursing students

Bank : Keystone Bank

: Keystone Bank Account number : 1007244666

: 1007244666 Account name: Tansian University

Philosophy, Education, and other academic programmes

Bank : Zenith Bank PLC

: Zenith Bank PLC Account number : 1211869000

: 1211869000 Account name: Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia University Fund

Accommodation fee for all students

Bank : Keystone Bank

: Keystone Bank Account number : 1007244666

: 1007244666 Account name: Tansian University

Sundry fees for all students

Bank : Keystone Bank

: Keystone Bank Account number : 1012227706

: 1012227706 Account name: Tansian University Management Account

Tansian University admissions requirements

Candidates interested in studying at Tansian University should familiarize themselves with the admissions process, specific requirements, and other essential details to ensure a smooth application experience.

Undergraduate applicants

Below are the admission requirements for undergraduate programmes.

Meet the academic qualifications required by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) for your selected course.

Obtain at least the approved minimum score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Note: Candidates who took the 2024 UTME and did not choose Tansian University are still eligible to apply. In addition, Direct Entry admission is available for NCE holders into two- or three-year degree programs in the Faculty of Education.

Postgraduate applicants

To be eligible for admission into Tansian University’s postgraduate programs, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must attain at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in WASC, GCE, NECO, or NABTEB, with no more than two sittings.

Candidates must possess minimum entry requirements for the first degree and relevant postgraduate programs in their chosen field of study.

Postgraduate diploma applicants

To qualify for admission into the Postgraduate Diploma program at Tansian University, candidates must meet one of the following requirements:

Graduates of Tansian University or other recognized universities/institutions who hold a bachelor’s degree with at least third-class honours and a minimum GPA of 2.0 on a 5-point scale.

Holders of a Higher National Diploma (HND) with a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 5-point scale or an equivalent qualification may be considered. Candidates with professional qualifications, including HND, should also have five credits in WASC, GCE O/L, or NECO to meet the basic university entry requirements for degree courses in their respective departments.

In special cases, candidates may be admitted if they pass additional tests prescribed by the Department/Faculty.

Candidates with other qualifications deemed equivalent and acceptable by the Board of Postgraduate Studies and the University Senate may also be considered for admission.

Master's degree applicants

To be eligible for admission into the Master’s degree program at Tansian University, candidates must meet one of the following requirements:

Graduates of Tansian University or other recognised universities/institutions who hold a bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline, with at least second-class honours and a minimum GPA of 2.5.

Candidates with a relevant Postgraduate Diploma from Tansian University or any other recognized university/institution, with at least a credit level pass and a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 5-point scale or 3.0 on a 4-point scale.

Doctorate degree (PhD.) applicants

To qualify for admission into the Doctorate (PhD) program at Tansian University, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must hold a Master’s degree relevant to the proposed area of study.

Candidates must have achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 5-point scale or 3.0 on a 4-point scale.

How do I apply for admission to Tansian University?

Candidates can choose between an online application and an in-person form collection to apply to Tansian University. Here is a simple guide on how to apply.

Visit the Tansian University website to download the admission form. Complete the form with personal details such as full name, phone number, email address and date of birth. Pay ₦10,000 to Tansian University's Keystone Bank account (Account No. 1012227706) to obtain the form. Complete it with your personal, contact, and course details, and include the payment reference number. You can submit the form online or in person, with proof of payment, at the Registrar's Office or any listed centre. Participate in the ongoing post-UTME screening. Track your admission status by contacting the admissions office or checking online.

How to apply for Tansian University postgraduate admission

To apply for postgraduate admission at Tansian University, follow these steps:

Tansian University postgraduate application form. Photo: tansianuniversity.edu.ng (modified by author)

Visit the Tansian University website to download the Postgraduate Application Form. Pay a non-refundable application fee of N20,000.00 to FCMB: Tansian University, Account Number: 1458541012. Fill out the PG application form. Submit the filled form along with required documents, including academic credentials, proof of payment (bank teller), and any other relevant documents to the School of Postgraduate Studies. Alternatively, you can apply online.

Does Tansian University offer law?

Tansian University offers a Law program, which is accredited by the Nigerian National Universities Commission (NUC), ensuring it meets national standards.

Does Tansian University accept the second choice?

Tansian University accepts candidates who choose other universities as their first or second choice.

Tansian University has evolved to become one of the most affordable and fastest-growing private universities in West Africa. The university comprises six faculties: law, health sciences, environmental sciences, and education. If you're considering enrolling there, it’s important to understand tTansian University's courses, fees, and admission requirements.

