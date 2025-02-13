Key Facts About Private University Taken Over by Tinubu’s Administration

President Tinubu ordered the takeover of NOK University, renaming it the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia

The university was forfeited after a court ruled it was built using misappropriated public funds by ex-health official Anthony Hassan

The institution will be included in the 2025 budget, with plans to begin operations by September this year

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Government to take over NOK University, located in Kachia, Kaduna State, and rename it the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

This move is part of Tinubu's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities in southern Kaduna and ensuring the optimal use of public resources.

The announcement came on Tuesday, February 11, through a statement released by Vice President Kashim Shettima’s media office.

During a formal handover ceremony, Shettima received the university’s documents from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of President Tinubu.

The Vice President emphasized that the president's action aligns with his promise to the people of southern Kaduna to boost educational development in the region.

To facilitate the institution’s smooth transition and commencement of operations, Tinubu instructed the Minister of Education to include the university in the 2025 budget. The government aims to ensure that the newly named Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, will be operational by September this year.

Background of NOK University’s Forfeiture

NOK University was initially a privately-owned institution that faced legal challenges due to allegations of corruption.

In June 2022, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of the university’s assets following claims by the EFCC that public funds were used for its establishment.

The court concluded that the assets were unlawfully acquired, leading to a final forfeiture order on June 7, 2024.

The EFCC’s investigation revealed that Anthony Hassan, a former Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Ministry of Health, misappropriated public funds between 2016 and 2019 to finance the university's construction.

The confiscated assets include key university buildings such as the Senate Building, ICT Building, Faculty of Medicine Building, Science Deanery, and other academic structures.

Additionally, other properties linked to Hassan, including Gwasmyen Water Factory, Gwasmyen Event Center, and Gwasmyen International Hotel in Kaduna, were also forfeited.

About the University

NOK University was known as the first indigenous private university in Southern Kaduna.

It was registered under Nigeria’s Company and Allied Matters Act of 1990 with registration number RC.1617510.

Located on 109 hectares in Kachia town, the university comprised four faculties: Basic Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Sciences and Computing, and Research.

Before its forfeiture, Professor Ishaya Nock served as the Vice-Chancellor, while Obadiah Joshua held the position of Registrar.

