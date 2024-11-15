Ebonyi State University courses, school fees and cut-off mark

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) is a public university established in 1999 in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. It is described as the citadel of learning, the university of first choice, and the nation’s pride. As a full-fledged multidisciplinary University, it offers several academic programmes. Learn about Ebonyi State University courses, cut-off marks, and school fees.

Ebonyi State University is a leading tertiary learning institutions in advancing learning and research.

EBSU is among the leading tertiary learning institutions focused on advancing learning and research, providing quality education to develop untapped human resources. Ebonyi State University courses equip students with knowledge and skills relevant to the development of different sectors of the economy.

Ebonyi State University courses

What are the courses offered at EBSU? The university offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its nine faculties. If you are interested in pursuing a course at the university, here is a list of courses you can choose from according to faculties.

Faculty of Science

Applied Biology

Applied Microbiology

Biochemistry

Biotechnology

Computer Science

Industrial Chemistry

Geology/Exploration

Industrial Mathematics & Statistics

Industrial Physics

Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resource Management

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Animal Science

Fishery and Aquaculture

Food Science and Technology

Soil Science and Environmental Management

Faculty of Health Science and Technology

Medical Laboratory Science

Nursing Science

Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities

Economics

English Language/Literature

History and International Relations

Language and Linguistics

Library and Information Science

Mass Communication

Philosophy and Religion

Political Science

Psychology

Social Works

Sociology and Anthropology

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomy

Medicine and Surgery

Physiology

Faculty of Clinical Medicine

Community Medicine

Internal Medicine

Pharmacology

Surgery

Faculty of Education

Arts/Social Science

Business

Educational Foundations

Guidance and Counselling

Home Economics

Human Kinetic and Health Education

Science Education

Technology and Vocational Education

Faculty of Management Science

Accountancy

Banking and Finance

Business Management

Marketing

Public Administration

Faculty of Law

Business Law

Civil Law

International Law and Jurisprudence

Private and Property Law

Public Law

Faculty of Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Ebonyi State University cut-off mark

Ebonyi State University offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its nine faculties. The general cut-off mark is 140.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) set the general cut-off mark for Nigerian universities at 140 in 2025. Achieving the cut-off mark is essential to enrol in a course at Ebonyi State University.

However, attaining the general cut-off mark does not guarantee admission because you must also meet the specific cut-off mark for the course you want to pursue. Below are Ebonyi State University courses and their departmental cut-off marks.

Course/Faculty Cut-off mark Medicine and Surgery 240 Anatomy 170 Physiology 170 Nursing Science 230 Medical Laboratory Science 200 Faculty of Law course 200 Accountancy 160 Other courses in the Faculty of Management Science 140 Mass Communication 180 Political Science 150 Economics 150 Other courses in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities 140 Computer Science 160 Applied Microbiology 150 Other courses in the Faculty of Science courses 140 Faculty of Education courses 140 Chemical Engineering 150 Civil Engineering 160 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 150 Environment Science courses 140

Ebonyi State University school fees for non-indigene and indigene

The institution charges varying school fees depending on a course a student pursues and whether they are indigene or non-indigene. Specific courses attract higher school fees than others because of the difference in the study requirements.

The university charges lower tuition fees for indigenes than for non-indigenes. Based on the information available in the public domain, EBSU school fees for indigenes range between ₦100,000 and ₦150,000 annually, while non-indigenes pay fees ranging between ₦150,000 and ₦200,000.

Ebonyi State University admission requirements

What do you need to be eligible for admission into Ebonyi State University? The university has a competitive admission process; only students who meet the requirements are given a chance. Some of the requirements a prospective student must fulfil include:

A candidate must have picked Ebonyi State University as their first choice in the 2024/2025 UTME.

A candidate must attain the minimum general cut-off mark of 140 or higher.

A candidate must have a minimum of five credits in the O’Level, including passes in English and Mathematics.

A candidate must participate in and pass the university’s post-UTME screening process.

Ebonyi State University admission procedure

Screenshot of the EBSU admission portal.

The university has a relatively straightforward admission procedure. If you are sure you meet all the requirements, you should begin the admission application process. Here is a step-by-step guide to the university’s admission procedure.

Make sure you have attained the basic requirements for admission. The requirements include meeting the general and departmental cut-off marks and passing the O’level examinations. Apply for admission through JAMB. Select Ebonyi State University as your first choice and pay the application fees of ₦2,000. Complete the post-UTME application on the Ebonyi University admission portal. Create an account by choosing New Student (Current Year 1) and entering your JAMB registration number. Upload the required documents, including a passport photo and result slip. Participate in the Ebonyi State University post-UTME screening process. This process entails passing an aptitude test and verifying the authenticity of documents. Check your admission application status. Find out whether your admission application was successful on the EBSU portal or the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) portal. Accept admission and pay the applicable acceptance fee. Complete admission by visiting the institution for physical document verification, school fee payment, and course registration.

What is the cut-off mark for Ebonyi State University?

The general cut-off mark for EBSU is 140. However, prospective students must also meet the departmental cut-off mark of the course they want to pursue. Department cut-off marks range between 140 and 240 and may change every year.

Are there engineering courses at Ebonyi State University?

The university’s faculty of engineering offers three engineering courses. They are Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

What is the rank of Ebonyi State University?

According to a 2025 ranking done by Ad Scientific Index, Ebonyi State University is ranked 307 in Nigeria. The university takes position 1,249 in Africa and position 18,584 globally.

Is Ebonyi State University a good school?

The university is a good learning institution that has been approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC). Additionally, the university’s School of Medicine is accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

How do I check if EBSU has given me admission?

To know whether you have been accepted for admission at EBSU, check your admission application status on the EBSU portal or the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) portal.

How much is the Ebonyi State University acceptance fee?

The acceptance fee for courses in Medicine and Surgery, Law, Nursing Science, and Medical Laboratory Science faculties is ₦50,050. Students pursuing courses in other faculties pay an acceptance fee of ₦30,050.

Ebonyi State University courses equip students with hands-on skills and knowledge, enabling them to thrive in different sectors of the economy. If you are interested in pursuing one of the courses, the 2024/2025 admission process is ongoing and straightforward. The university offers numerous courses and maintains a high level of excellence.

