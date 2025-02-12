BUA Cement provided 16 host communities in the Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State with pharmaceuticals valued at N35 million

BUA Cement's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yusuf Binji, gave the drugs to the beneficiary villages' representatives

He clarified that the gesture was intended to guarantee that there was adequate medication at the host communities' clinics and hospitals

One of Africa's top cement companies, BUA Cement, gave N35 million worth of medications to 16 host communities in Sokoto State's Wamakko Local Government Area as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Yusuf Binji, the managing director and chief executive officer of BUA Cement, presented the medications to the representatives of the beneficiary villages, explaining that the purpose of the gesture was to ensure that hospitals and clinics in the host towns had enough medication.

Speaking on behalf of SADA Suleiman, Director of Administration and Corporate Services, Binji emphasized that the company made the same donation the previous year and that the gesture was a yearly occurrence, ThisDay reported.

He added that the business also provided scholarships, potable water, and mosques to the host communities as part of its community empowerment initiatives.

According to him, “What you are witnessing today is that we are giving back what the communities had given us.”

He also said that the company will shortly commission seven solar boreholes that have been finished throughout the state and provide full school uniforms to students at five host community primary schools.

Binji expressed gratitude to Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his unwavering support and guidance, emphasizing that BUA Cement Plc would continue to support the Sokoto State Government's efforts to improve the lives of its citizens.

Alhaji Umaru Ahmad, the Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, commended BUA Cement for the gift and encouraged other businesses in the state to follow suit. He was represented by Director of Health Services Umar Sani Tureta.

