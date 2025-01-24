Sa'adu Zungur University courses, admission requirements and how to apply

Sa'adu Zungur University (SAZU), formerly Bauchi State University, Gadau, is a public university in Bauchi State, Nigeria. The university is named after Sa'adu Zungur, a prominent Nigerian nationalist and politician. For those interested in joining the institution, here are some of the Sa'adu Zungur University courses available.

Sa'adu Zungur University, situated in Bauchi State, was established in 2011. Photo: BASUG on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sa'adu Zungur University, located in Bauchi State, was founded in 2011 and commenced operations in January 2012. It is a multi-campus institution with three campuses: Misau, Bauchi (Yuli), and Gadau, which serves as the main campus.

Sa'adu Zungur University courses

Sa'adu Zungur University provides diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs to equip students for success across various disciplines.

SAZU undergraduate courses

Explore the diverse programmes offered at the state-owned university and their respective faculties.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Human Anatomy

Nursing

Pharmacology

Physiology

Environmental Health Science

Public Health

Faculty of Education

Library and Information Science

English Language

Mathematics

Physics

Biology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Faculty of Law

Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Business Administration

Public Administration

Faculty of Science

Biochemistry

Biological Sciences

Botany

Zoology

Chemistry

Computer Science

Mathematics

Statistics

Microbiology

Physics

Science Laboratory Technology

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics

Political Science

Sociology

Faculty of Agriculture

Agriculture

Animal Science

Crop Science

Soil Science

Faculty of Arts

Arabic Language

English Language

Literature in English

Islamic Studies

Languages and Linguistics (Hausa Option)

Linguistics

SAZU postgraduate courses

Sa'adu Zungur University's postgraduate programmes are designed to cultivate students with a strong inclination for original research and exploration. They include:

Faculty of Arts

Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic

Master of Arts (M.A.) in Arabic, English (with options in Language, Literature, Oral & Comparative Literature), Islamic Studies, and Hausa

PhD in Arabic, English (with options in Language, Literature, Oral & Comparative Literature), Islamic Studies, and Hausa

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Postgraduate Diplomas in Epidemiology and Disease Control, Health Services and Management, Public Health Education and Promotion, Public Health Nutrition, and Public Health

Master of Public Health (MPH)

MSc in Public Health (with options in Epidemiology and Disease Control, Occupational Health and Safety, Maternal and Child Health, Public Health Nutrition, Health Services Management, Health Economics, Environmental Health, and Public Health General)

PhD in Public Health (with options in Epidemiology and Medical Statistics, Environmental and Occupational Health, Health Systems, Policy, and Management)

Faculty of Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

Master of Science in Education (M.Sc. Ed.) in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics Education

PhD in Education (with specializations in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics Education)

Faculty of Science

Postgraduate Diplomas in Biochemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Microbiology, Physics, and Zoology

Master of Science (MSc) in Biochemistry (with options in General, Environmental, Clinical, Biochemical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Molecular Biology, Nutritional Biochemistry), Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology (with options in Medical, Environmental or Food, Industrial Microbiology), and Physics

PhD in Biochemistry (with options in General, Environmental, Clinical, Biochemical Toxicology, Molecular Biology, and Nutritional Biochemistry)

PhD in Microbiology (with options in Medical, Environmental or Food, and Industrial Microbiology)

Faculty of Management Sciences

Postgraduate Diplomas in Accounting and Finance, Management, and Public Administration

Master of Accounting and Finance (MAF), Banking and Finance (MBF), Business Administration (MBA), and Public Administration (MPA)

MSc in Accounting, Business Administration, and Public Administration

PhD in Accounting, Business Administration, and Public Administration

Faculty of Social Sciences

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Economics

Master of Developmental Economics (MDE), Petroleum and Energy Economics (MPEE), International Relations and Diplomacy (MIRD), and Public Policy and Development (MPPD)

MSc in Economics and Political Science

PhD in Economics and Political Science

Sa'adu Zungur University admission requirements

To ensure a smooth admission process into Sa'adu Zungur University, prospective students must fulfil specific requirements based on their application category. Below are the detailed criteria for UTME and direct-entry candidates seeking undergraduate admission.

To gain admission to the federal university for an undergraduate programme, prospective students must meet the following criteria:

Achieve a minimum score of 165 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be eligible for the admission screening process.

Choose Sa'adu Zungur University as their FIRST choice during the JAMB registration.

Obtain at least five credit passes in O'level results (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB), including English and Mathematics. These should be obtained in no more than two sittings.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old at the time of application.

Prospective direct-entry candidates seeking admission to Sa'adu Zungur University must meet the following criteria:

Obtain and complete the direct entry form from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Sa'adu Zungur University school portal.

Achieve a minimum of 5 credit passes in O'level results (NECO, WAEC, or NABTEB), including English and Mathematics, with no more than two sittings.

Candidates with strong IJMB and JUPEB A'level high score results are eligible, as Sa'adu Zungur University recognizes these as a valid prerequisite for admission.

Sa'adu Zungur University application process

To secure admission to Sa'adu Zungur University, log in to the SAZU admission portal, submit your biodata, make the required payments, and register for your desired courses. Follow the detailed steps below for a seamless application process.

Sa'adu Zungur University application portal. Photo: applicant.safapply.com

Source: UGC

Visit the Sa'adu Zungur University application portal. Click 'Create Account' on the right to complete the registration form. (You only need to register once. Once you have registered, simply login to continue filling out your application.) After creating your account, log in to your profile and update your application. You will need to upload a recent passport photograph and your biodata. Ensure your passport photograph and signature are in JPEG format, with each file not exceeding 100KB. Provide your correct email address, home address, and phone number. Print your screening acknowledgement details. Regularly check for updates on your application status. If shortlisted, log in to pay the acceptance fee. After completing the payment, you will be redirected to a page where you can print your admission letter and other necessary forms.

What are the art courses offered at Bauchi State University?

Some art courses offered at this prestigious university include Arabic Language, English Language, Literature in English, Islamic Studies, Languages and Linguistics (Hausa Option) and Linguistics.

What is the new name of Bauchi State University?

Bauchi State University is now called Sa'adu Zungur University. It offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

How to check Sa'adu Zungur University admission?

Applicants are encouraged to visit the University portal to view the list of the shortlisted candidates. Those who are shortlisted must bring both the originals and photocopies of the required credentials for verification during the physical screening process.

What is the acceptance fee for Sa'adu Zungur University?

The acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic session is N2,500 for indigenes and N5,000 for non-indigenes.

Is Bauchi State University a federal university?

Sa'adu Zungur University Gadau (SAZUG) (formerly Bauchi State University, Gadau) is a state-owned university in Bauchi State, Nigeria.

Is there a pharmacy at Bauchi State University?

Yes. The course is offered at Sa'adu Zungur University under the pharmaceutical science faculty.

Sa'adu Zungur University offers a diverse range of courses for those looking to join a public university. These programmes are designed to equip students with the skills necessary to excel both academically and professionally.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the McPherson University admission portal, including requirements and procedures. McPherson University, a renowned private institution in Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Nigeria, offers a seamless admission process through its user-friendly portal.

McPherson University has six colleges and over 20 departments. Since its establishment in 2012, McPherson University has garnered a reputation for fostering academic brilliance and nurturing a conducive learning atmosphere. Its holistic approach makes it a top contender for those seeking a robust educational journey.

Source: Legit.ng