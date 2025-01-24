Sa'adu Zungur University courses, admission requirements and how to apply
Sa'adu Zungur University (SAZU), formerly Bauchi State University, Gadau, is a public university in Bauchi State, Nigeria. The university is named after Sa'adu Zungur, a prominent Nigerian nationalist and politician. For those interested in joining the institution, here are some of the Sa'adu Zungur University courses available.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Sa'adu Zungur University courses
- SAZU undergraduate courses
- SAZU postgraduate courses
- Sa'adu Zungur University admission requirements
- Sa'adu Zungur University application process
- What are the art courses offered at Bauchi State University?
- What is the new name of Bauchi State University?
- How to check Sa'adu Zungur University admission?
- What is the acceptance fee for Sa'adu Zungur University?
- Is Bauchi State University a federal university?
- Is there a pharmacy at Bauchi State University?
Sa'adu Zungur University, located in Bauchi State, was founded in 2011 and commenced operations in January 2012. It is a multi-campus institution with three campuses: Misau, Bauchi (Yuli), and Gadau, which serves as the main campus.
Sa'adu Zungur University courses
Sa'adu Zungur University provides diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs to equip students for success across various disciplines.
SAZU undergraduate courses
Explore the diverse programmes offered at the state-owned university and their respective faculties.
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Human Anatomy
- Nursing
- Pharmacology
- Physiology
- Environmental Health Science
- Public Health
Faculty of Education
- Library and Information Science
- English Language
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
Faculty of Law
- Law
Faculty of Management Sciences
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Public Administration
Faculty of Science
- Biochemistry
- Biological Sciences
- Botany
- Zoology
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Mathematics
- Statistics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Science Laboratory Technology
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics
- Political Science
- Sociology
Faculty of Agriculture
- Agriculture
- Animal Science
- Crop Science
- Soil Science
Faculty of Arts
- Arabic Language
- English Language
- Literature in English
- Islamic Studies
- Languages and Linguistics (Hausa Option)
- Linguistics
SAZU postgraduate courses
Sa'adu Zungur University's postgraduate programmes are designed to cultivate students with a strong inclination for original research and exploration. They include:
Faculty of Arts
- Postgraduate Diploma in Arabic
- Master of Arts (M.A.) in Arabic, English (with options in Language, Literature, Oral & Comparative Literature), Islamic Studies, and Hausa
- PhD in Arabic, English (with options in Language, Literature, Oral & Comparative Literature), Islamic Studies, and Hausa
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Postgraduate Diplomas in Epidemiology and Disease Control, Health Services and Management, Public Health Education and Promotion, Public Health Nutrition, and Public Health
- Master of Public Health (MPH)
- MSc in Public Health (with options in Epidemiology and Disease Control, Occupational Health and Safety, Maternal and Child Health, Public Health Nutrition, Health Services Management, Health Economics, Environmental Health, and Public Health General)
- PhD in Public Health (with options in Epidemiology and Medical Statistics, Environmental and Occupational Health, Health Systems, Policy, and Management)
Faculty of Education
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education
- Master of Science in Education (M.Sc. Ed.) in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics Education
- PhD in Education (with specializations in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics Education)
Faculty of Science
- Postgraduate Diplomas in Biochemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Microbiology, Physics, and Zoology
- Master of Science (MSc) in Biochemistry (with options in General, Environmental, Clinical, Biochemical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Molecular Biology, Nutritional Biochemistry), Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology (with options in Medical, Environmental or Food, Industrial Microbiology), and Physics
- PhD in Biochemistry (with options in General, Environmental, Clinical, Biochemical Toxicology, Molecular Biology, and Nutritional Biochemistry)
- PhD in Microbiology (with options in Medical, Environmental or Food, and Industrial Microbiology)
Faculty of Management Sciences
- Postgraduate Diplomas in Accounting and Finance, Management, and Public Administration
- Master of Accounting and Finance (MAF), Banking and Finance (MBF), Business Administration (MBA), and Public Administration (MPA)
- MSc in Accounting, Business Administration, and Public Administration
- PhD in Accounting, Business Administration, and Public Administration
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Postgraduate Diploma in Health Economics
- Master of Developmental Economics (MDE), Petroleum and Energy Economics (MPEE), International Relations and Diplomacy (MIRD), and Public Policy and Development (MPPD)
- MSc in Economics and Political Science
- PhD in Economics and Political Science
Sa'adu Zungur University admission requirements
To ensure a smooth admission process into Sa'adu Zungur University, prospective students must fulfil specific requirements based on their application category. Below are the detailed criteria for UTME and direct-entry candidates seeking undergraduate admission.
UTME candidates' admission requirements
To gain admission to the federal university for an undergraduate programme, prospective students must meet the following criteria:
- Achieve a minimum score of 165 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to be eligible for the admission screening process.
- Choose Sa'adu Zungur University as their FIRST choice during the JAMB registration.
- Obtain at least five credit passes in O'level results (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB), including English and Mathematics. These should be obtained in no more than two sittings.
- Applicants must be at least 16 years old at the time of application.
Direct entry candidate's admission requirements
Prospective direct-entry candidates seeking admission to Sa'adu Zungur University must meet the following criteria:
- Obtain and complete the direct entry form from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Sa'adu Zungur University school portal.
- Achieve a minimum of 5 credit passes in O'level results (NECO, WAEC, or NABTEB), including English and Mathematics, with no more than two sittings.
- Candidates with strong IJMB and JUPEB A'level high score results are eligible, as Sa'adu Zungur University recognizes these as a valid prerequisite for admission.
Sa'adu Zungur University application process
To secure admission to Sa'adu Zungur University, log in to the SAZU admission portal, submit your biodata, make the required payments, and register for your desired courses. Follow the detailed steps below for a seamless application process.
- Visit the Sa'adu Zungur University application portal.
- Click 'Create Account' on the right to complete the registration form. (You only need to register once. Once you have registered, simply login to continue filling out your application.)
- After creating your account, log in to your profile and update your application. You will need to upload a recent passport photograph and your biodata. Ensure your passport photograph and signature are in JPEG format, with each file not exceeding 100KB.
- Provide your correct email address, home address, and phone number.
- Print your screening acknowledgement details.
- Regularly check for updates on your application status. If shortlisted, log in to pay the acceptance fee.
- After completing the payment, you will be redirected to a page where you can print your admission letter and other necessary forms.
What are the art courses offered at Bauchi State University?
Some art courses offered at this prestigious university include Arabic Language, English Language, Literature in English, Islamic Studies, Languages and Linguistics (Hausa Option) and Linguistics.
What is the new name of Bauchi State University?
Bauchi State University is now called Sa'adu Zungur University. It offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
How to check Sa'adu Zungur University admission?
Applicants are encouraged to visit the University portal to view the list of the shortlisted candidates. Those who are shortlisted must bring both the originals and photocopies of the required credentials for verification during the physical screening process.
What is the acceptance fee for Sa'adu Zungur University?
The acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic session is N2,500 for indigenes and N5,000 for non-indigenes.
Is Bauchi State University a federal university?
Sa'adu Zungur University Gadau (SAZUG) (formerly Bauchi State University, Gadau) is a state-owned university in Bauchi State, Nigeria.
Is there a pharmacy at Bauchi State University?
Yes. The course is offered at Sa'adu Zungur University under the pharmaceutical science faculty.
Sa'adu Zungur University offers a diverse range of courses for those looking to join a public university. These programmes are designed to equip students with the skills necessary to excel both academically and professionally.
Legit.ng recently published an article on the McPherson University admission portal, including requirements and procedures. McPherson University, a renowned private institution in Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Nigeria, offers a seamless admission process through its user-friendly portal.
McPherson University has six colleges and over 20 departments. Since its establishment in 2012, McPherson University has garnered a reputation for fostering academic brilliance and nurturing a conducive learning atmosphere. Its holistic approach makes it a top contender for those seeking a robust educational journey.
Source: Legit.ng
Mercy Mbuthia (Lifestyle writer) Mercy Mbuthia is a content writer with five years of experience writing on various topics, including biographies, entertainment, and lifestyle. She joined the Legit team in 2019. Mercy earned a Master of Science (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics) from Dedan Kimathi University in 2022. Her articles have appeared on several media sites such as The Health Channel, The Nation, Tekrati, ValiantCEO and Celebrity Leader. In 2023, Mercy finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: mercymmbuthia18@gmail.com