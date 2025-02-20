President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of federal universities in Osun and Ekiti states

Tinubu assented to the bills establishing the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies in Osun and the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Ekiti

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, February 20, 2025, confirmed this in a statement and shared further details

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, February 20, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assented to two bills establishing two new federal universities.

Tinubu's govt approves new federal universities

The institutions are the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, and the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun state.

President Tinubu said these specialised institutions will address the educational needs of the populace while driving research and innovation and contributing to the country's overall economic growth and development.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, revealed this in a statement released in Abuja, on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

"The institutions will serve as training grounds for developing agriculture, science and technology professionals and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy," the statement read.

Prior to the presidential approval, the National Universities Commission (NUC), approved 63 federal universities, 63 state universities, and 149 private universities.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on February 3, 2025, officially assented to a bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni, Rivers state.

The approval marks a significant step toward advancing education and environmental research in the Niger Delta region.

The newly established institution is expected to focus on environmental studies, technology, and sustainable development, addressing long-standing concerns about pollution, climate change, and resource management in the area.

Nigerians react as Tinubu approves new federal universities

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@Resj720 tweeted:

"Imagine having issues with running the existing Universities optimally(paying lecturers their salaries without hitch,maintaining basic services,electricity supply,work facilities,etc.) And then going ahead to establish more."

@JoseOsuala tweeted:

"It should be named after him."

@folusamy tweeted:

"I would prefer the government to allocate more funds to the existing universities."

@adebola8888 tweeted:

"At least he need one in his home down despite the country lean resources."

@AdelabuMustaph2 tweeted:

"Wow, this is massive education progress. God bless you Mr president."

