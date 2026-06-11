Reuben Abati urged Nigerians to support Mexico in the World Cup's opening match against South Africa

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off on Thursday, June 11, with the opening ceremony and match set to take place at the iconic Mexico City Stadium in Mexico

The World Cup opener comes amid xenophobic controversy, with reports of Nigerians facing humiliation in South Africa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Reuben Abati, ex-spokesperson to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged his compatriots to support Mexico as the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off today, Thursday, June 11.

Speaking on Arise News’ The Morning Show, monitored by Legit.ng, Abati criticised South Africans over reported xenophobic rhetoric against Nigerians.

Reuben Abati urges Nigerians to support Mexico as the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, while criticising xenophobic rhetoric against Nigerians in South Africa. Photo credit: @BafanaBafana, @eurofootcom

Source: Twitter

The Ogun-born media personality said:

“Today, South Africa and Mexico will be playing the first match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. I urge all Nigerians to support Mexico so that we don't even have a situation whereby South Africans will say these Nigerians have come again, 'they are doing their job for them', and there will be another wave of xenophobic attacks. I think we will be safer to support Mexico in this opening match of the World Cup.”

The veteran broadcaster added:

“The match is this evening. And I expect Nigerians to support Mexico. Why should we support South Africa? They say we don't like them. They say we are doing their job. Let us not do their job for them. We support Mexico.”

Abati’s video can be viewed below on X:

South Africa's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have faced several hiccups, and Bafana Bafana arrive in Mexico City as underdogs. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

World Cup fixtures 2026

Here are the latest World Cup fixtures, results and schedule, as well as the confirmed TV selections in the UK so far. All times are BST.

Group stage

June 11: Mexico vs South Africa (20:00, ITV)

June 12: South Korea vs Czechia (03:00, ITV)

June 12: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:00, BBC)

June 13: USA vs Paraguay (02:00, BBC)

June 13: Qatar vs Switzerland (20:00, ITV)

June 13: Brazil vs Morocco (23:00, BBC)

June 14: Australia vs Turkiye (05:00, ITV)

June 14: Scotland vs Haiti (02.00, BBC)

June 14: Germany vs Curacao (18:00, ITV)

June 14: Netherlands vs Japan (21:00, ITV)

June 15: Sweden vs Tunisia (03:00, ITV)

June 15: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (00:00, BBC)

June 15: Spain vs Cape Verde (17:00, ITV)

June 15: Belgium vs Egypt (20:00, BBC)

June 15: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (23:00, ITV)

June 16: Iran vs New Zealand (02:00, BBC)

June 16: France vs Senegal (20:00, BBC)

June 16: Iraq vs Norway (23:00, BBC)

June 17: Argentina vs Algeria (02:00, ITV)

June 17: Austria vs Jordan (05:00, BBC)

June 17: Portugal vs DR Congo (18:00, BBC)

June 17: England vs Croatia (21:00, ITV)

June 18: Ghana vs Panama (00:00, ITV)

June 18: Uzbekistan vs Colombia (03:00, BBC)

June 18: South Africa vs Czechia (17:00, BBC)

June 18: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Switzerland (20:00, ITV)

June 18: Canada vs Qatar (23:00, ITV)

June 19: Mexico vs South Korea (02:00, BBC)

June 19: USA vs Australia (20:00, BBC)

June 19: Scotland vs Morocco (23:00, ITV)

June 20: Paraguay vs Turkiye (04:00, ITV)

June 20: Brazil vs Haiti (01:30, ITV)

June 20: Netherlands vs Sweden (18:00, BBC)

June 20: Germany vs Ivory Coast (21:00, ITV)

June 21: Japan vs Tunisia (05:00, BBC)

June 21: Ecuador vs Curacao (01:00, BBC)

June 21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (17:00, BBC)

June 21: Belgium vs Iran (20:00, ITV)

June 21: Cape Verde vs Uruguay (23:00, BBC)

June 22: New Zealand vs Egypt (02:00, ITV)

June 22: Argentina vs Austria (18:00, BBC)

June 22: France vs Iraq (22:00, BBC)

June 23: Norway vs Senegal (01:00, ITV)

June 23: Jordan vs Algeria (04:00, ITV)

June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan (18:00, ITV)

June 23: England vs Ghana (21:00, BBC)

June 24: Croatia vs Panama (00:00, BBC)

June 24: Colombia vs DR Congo (03:00, ITV)

June 24: Canada vs Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar (20:00, ITV)

June 24: Scotland vs Brazil and Morocco vs Haiti (23:00, BBC)

June 25: Mexico vs Czechia and South Africa vs South Korea (02:00, BBC)

June 25: Germany vs Ecuador and Curacao vs Ivory Coast (21:00, BBC)

June 26: USA vs Turkiye and Paraguay vs Australia (03:00, ITV)

June 26: Japan vs Sweden and Netherlands vs Tunisia (00:00, BBC)

June 26: France vs Norway and Senegal vs Iraq (20:00, ITV)

June 27: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia and Uruguay vs Spain (01:00, ITV)

June 27: Egypt vs Iran and New Zealand vs Belgium (04:00, BBC)

June 27: England vs Panama and Croatia vs Ghana (22:00, ITV)

June 27: Algeria vs Austria and Argentina vs Jordan (03:00, BBC)

June 27: Colombia vs Portugal and DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (00:30, BBC)

FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout games schedule

June 28

Round of 32

Match 73: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up (20:00)

June 29

Round of 32

Match 76: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up (18:00)

Match 74: Group E winners vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place (21:30)

June 30

Round of 32

Match 75: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up (02:00)

Match 78: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up (18:00)

Match 77: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place (22:00)

July 1

Round of 32

Match 79: Group A winners vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place (02:00)

Match 80: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place (17:00)

Match 82: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place (21:00)

July 2

Round of 32

Match 81: Group D winners vs Group B/E/F/I/J third place (01:00)

Match 84: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up (20:00)

July 3

Round of 32

Match 83: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up (00:00)

Match 85: Group B winners vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place (04:00)

Match 88: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up (19:00)

Match 86: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up (23:00)

July 4

Round of 32

Match 87: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place (02:30)

Round of 16

Match 90: Match 73 winners vs Match 75 winners (18:00)

Match 89: Match 74 winners vs Match 77 winners (22:00)

July 5

Round of 16

Match 91: Match 76 winners vs Match 78 winners (21:00)

July 6

Round of 16

Match 92: Match 79 winners vs Match 80 winners (01:00)

Match 93: Match 83 winners vs Match 84 winners (20:00)

July 7

Round of 16

Match 94: Match 81 winners vs Match 82 winners (01:00)

Match 95: Match 86 winners vs Match 88 winners (17:00)

Match 96: Match 85 winners vs Match 87 winners (21:00)

July 9

Quarter-finals

Match 97: Match 89 winners vs Match 90 winners (21:00)

July 10

Quarter-finals

Match 98: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners (20:00)

July 11

Quarter-finals

Match 99: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners (22:00)

Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners (02:00)

July 14

Semi-finals

Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners (20:00)

July 15

Semi-finals

Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners (20:00)

July 18

Third-place playoff

Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers (22:00)

July 19

Final

Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners (20:00)

World Cup: CAF sends message to Ghana

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana are one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

CAF shared a post on their official X page, with a message for the Black Stars as they prepare to represent Africa on the global stage.

“Some World Cup stories never fade. Ghana gave Africa one of its greatest. It’s time for a new chapter,” the post reads.

2026 World Cup: Henry names favourite

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has tipped France to win the 2026 World Cup.

Les Bleus have been drawn in Group I with familiar foe Senegal, Iraq, and Norway, with their first match against the Teranga Lions on Tuesday, June 16.

Sharing his thoughts, Henry believes Didier Deschamps has a significant advantage over other coaches heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I see France as the top contender, partly because I’m French, but also because we’ve reached the last two finals.

"It sounds simple, but squad depth is crucial. If your substitutes are on par with the starting eleven, it’s a huge advantage, especially in such a long tournament after an intense season."

FIFA sends message to South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FIFA sent an encouraging message to South Africa ahead of the opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Mexico.

The world football governing body took to social media to celebrate South Africa’s return to the biggest stage in football.

Source: Legit.ng