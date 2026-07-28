A three-storey building on Baale Road, Ajuwon, Ogun state collapsed on Monday following heavy rain and a thunderstorm

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency deployed heavy rescue equipment after receiving a request from the Ogun State Government

LASEMA confirmed the casualty figures as of Tuesday morning, with rescue operations still ongoing at the site

Three people are dead and 12 others have been pulled out alive after a three-storey building collapsed on Baale Road, Ajuwon, in Ogun State on Monday afternoon, July 27.

The building, which housed two shops on the ground floor and residential apartments on the upper floors, came down at around 2 p.m. following a heavy downpour and thunderstorm, according to eyewitnesses and emergency responders at the scene.

A three-storey building on Baale Road collapsed on Monday, July 27. Photo credit: @PlaybookNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed its involvement in the rescue effort on Tuesday after the Ogun State Government formally requested support from its Lagos counterpart.

LASEMA joins multi-agency response

LASEMA Permanent Secretary Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said in a statement on Tuesday that the Lagos State Government approved the deployment to reinforce inter-state emergency cooperation.

The LASEMA team arrived at the site with specialised heavy-duty equipment and joined officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Ogun State Fire Service.

As of 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday, the agency gave the following casualty breakdown: 12 adults rescued alive, one adult female recovered dead, one baby girl recovered dead, and one elderly man aged 75 recovered dead. Rescue and recovery operations were still ongoing at that time.

Lagos cites regional solidarity

Oke-Osanyintolu said the cross-border intervention reflected a broader commitment to emergency cooperation across the South-West, Punch reported.

"This action reflects the Lagos State Government's commitment to the principle that 'disaster knows no boundaries'. By extending operational support beyond state lines, Lagos is setting a benchmark for regional solidarity and integrated emergency management across Western Nigeria and the nation at large," he said.

He added that the deployment aligns with international standards on mutual aid and cooperative disaster governance, and said Lagos would continue to partner with the Federal Government, NEMA, and neighbouring states to build a more resilient region.

Oke-Osanyintolu also extended condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured a full recovery, Channels Television reported.

Six die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the collision involved tankers, trucks, and private vehicles, causing flames that emergency responders battled while preventing further damage at the scene.

The accident triggered hours of gridlock as burnt vehicles blocked parts of the highway.

Source: Legit.ng