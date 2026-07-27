The Republic of Guinea’s visa exemption policy allows citizens from select nations to enter its borders without a pre-approved visa

According to the latest updated travel guidelines, regular passport holders from 20 African nations can visit the country visa-free

Nigeria is among the prominent African countries whose citizens enjoy this seamless entry privilege

The Republic of Guinea's latest visa-free policy reveals that tourists and short-term visitors from 20 African countries do not require a visa to cross its borders.

According to the official visa guidelines, citizens of Nigeria and 19 other African countries can travel to Guinea with only their valid passports.

The Republic of Guinea publishes a list of African countries eligible to visit without a visa. Photo credit: Mamady Doumbouya

Source: UGC

African countries on Guinea's visa-free list

The complete list of the 20 visa-exempt African countries includes:

Benin Burkina Faso Cape Verde Egypt Gambia Ghana Côte d'Ivoire Liberia Mali Morocco Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda Senegal Sierra Leone Tanzania Togo Tunisia Guinea-Bissau

Note: Outside of Africa, Singapore is the only other country in the world that enjoys a similar privilege, with its citizens allowed visa-free entry for up to 30 days.

African countries not featured on the visa-free list, such as South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda, must obtain a valid visa to travel to Guinea.

African countries allowed to enter Kenya visa-free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kenyan government has outlined the list of countries whose nationals do not require a visa to enter the country.

Out of the 46 global countries approved under the visa-exempt category, exactly 20 are African nations.

Source: Legit.ng