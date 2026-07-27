Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit Guinea Without a Visa in 2026
- The Republic of Guinea’s visa exemption policy allows citizens from select nations to enter its borders without a pre-approved visa
- According to the latest updated travel guidelines, regular passport holders from 20 African nations can visit the country visa-free
- Nigeria is among the prominent African countries whose citizens enjoy this seamless entry privilege
The Republic of Guinea's latest visa-free policy reveals that tourists and short-term visitors from 20 African countries do not require a visa to cross its borders.
According to the official visa guidelines, citizens of Nigeria and 19 other African countries can travel to Guinea with only their valid passports.
African countries on Guinea's visa-free list
The complete list of the 20 visa-exempt African countries includes:
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Cape Verde
- Egypt
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Liberia
- Mali
- Morocco
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Guinea-Bissau
Note: Outside of Africa, Singapore is the only other country in the world that enjoys a similar privilege, with its citizens allowed visa-free entry for up to 30 days.
African countries not featured on the visa-free list, such as South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda, must obtain a valid visa to travel to Guinea.
African countries allowed to enter Kenya visa-free
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kenyan government has outlined the list of countries whose nationals do not require a visa to enter the country.
Out of the 46 global countries approved under the visa-exempt category, exactly 20 are African nations.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng