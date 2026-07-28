Governor Uba Sani has announced his choice of running mate ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Kaduna State

Jerry Adams is a Christian from Kaura local government area in Southern Kaduna, a region with a significant Christian population

Adams currently serves as the Executive Director of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has named Jerry Adams as his running mate for the 2027 governorship election, in a move widely seen as a deliberate effort to bridge the religious and regional divide within the state.

Governor Sani said the decision to pick a Christian running mate is the unwavering conviction that every citizen of Kaduna State deserves a genuine sense of belonging.

Uba Sani’s running mate choice aims for Kaduna unity. Photo credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor made the announcement on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, via his X handle @ubasanius.

"This decision is far greater than the selection of a deputy governorship candidate. It is a reaffirmation of the values that have guided our administration since I took the oath of office on 29 May 2023; the values of inclusion, justice, fairness, equity and the unwavering conviction that every citizen of Kaduna State deserves a genuine sense of belonging."

Who Is Jerry Adams?

Adams is a Christian from Kaura Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna, a part of the state that has historically been a flashpoint for ethnic and religious tensions.

He currently holds the position of Executive Director at the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), giving him a financial management background within the state's public service.

The choice of a Christian running mate from Southern Kaduna is significant in a state where the Muslim-Christian divide has long shaped political dynamics.

Kaduna's political landscape often reflects the broader north-south tension within the state, and the pairing of the governor with a Christian from that region signals an inclusive ticket ahead of the 2027 polls.

Reactions to the announcement

The news drew swift responses on social media, with many users praising the governor's decision.

@abuagoody wrote:

"I can't put into words how much I love Governor Uba Sani. This man is a great leader. A man with a good heart and love for humanity. This is the kind of person Nigeria need as the next President after Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

@aoidowu1309 said:

"I'm glad that the governor is doing everything right to unite the people of Kaduna State. God bless him."

@MarvinFish9 kept his reaction brief, writing simply: "Case closed."

2027: Kaduna governor settles for Christian running mate

Recall that Governor Sani resolved to run on a faith-balanced ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sources say the deputy governorship slot will stay with Southern Kaduna, with a Christian candidate among those shortlisted.

A public affairs analyst and an Islamic cleric have both weighed in on the religious sensitivity surrounding the decision ahead of the 2027 election.

When Christian-Christian ticket will win Nigeria's presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Abdullahi Sule argued that Nigeria's Constitution does not require religious balancing on presidential election tickets.

He expressed hope that a Christian-Christian presidential ticket will one day win a national election.

The Nasarawa governor explained why he has consistently chosen a Christian deputy despite his constitutional interpretation.

Source: Legit.ng