Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick says he remains a key stakeholder in Nigerian football despite leaving office

The 55-year-old insists no NFF president can stop him from contributing to the country's football development

Pinnick expressed confidence in the Super Eagles and predicted future success for Nigeria

Former Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has declared that nobody can stop him from playing an active role in the affairs of Nigerian football, insisting that he considers himself the "life president" of the federation.

Pinnick made the remarks during an interview with ARISE News while discussing the current state of the Super Eagles and Nigeria's prospects following another painful FIFA World Cup failure.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino shakes hands with Amaju Pinnick at the end of the FIFA executive football summit in Lagos in 2018. Photo by PIUS UTOMI

Source: Getty Images

The 55-year-old headed the NFF between 2014 and 2022 and also served as first vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and a member of several FIFA committees.

He currently occupies the position of deputy chairperson of FIFA's Men's National Teams Competition Committee.

Pinnick reflects on World Cup disappointments

Speaking to ARISE News about Nigeria's absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Pinnick admitted that missing the 2022 edition during his administration remains one of the saddest moments of his career.

"It's really getting to me, because it's one of my saddest moments when we didn't qualify when I was president and not qualifying again," he said.

"It is a lot in terms of commercial benefit and otherwise, countries image and a number of Nigerians in these countries, Canada, America."

According to BBC, Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after losing to Ghana on the away goals rule in Abuja, bringing an end to Pinnick's reign on a disappointing note.

His eight-year tenure also witnessed Nigeria missing consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2015 and 2017, while the domestic game struggled with dwindling finances, television rights issues and infrastructure concerns.

Court cases and controversies surrounding unpaid salaries for coaches and players also frequently dominated headlines during his time in office.

Pinnick declares his influence remains intact

Pinnick then delivered perhaps his strongest statement when discussing his continued involvement in football matters.

"So, because if everything goes the way they plan, if we work together, I work with them, and I don't have any regret."

"I can call the players, I talk to them. I don't wait."

"To me, I'm the life president of the Nigerian Football Federation. So, I can also speak. I'm a very critical stakeholder."

The former football administrator insisted his interest remains the progress of Nigerian football and not occupying any office.

"Whatever will make this country a greater country is what I stand for any day."

"So, the NFF president cannot say, 'Pinnick, who are you?' No, he cannot tell me that."

"I will work for this country."

He added that football development should not be limited to those currently holding positions within the federation.

"But the truth is, you don't need to be in NFF to assist the NFF."

Watch the full video here:

Former NFF boss backs current leadership

Despite no longer being in charge, Pinnick praised the current federation under Ibrahim Gusau and expressed confidence in the direction the national teams are heading.

"I believe the NFF right now know what they're doing. They've been playing matches consistently," he said.

"And aside yesterday's game, which is also some display of good football artistry, they've occupied themselves and that is a turning point."

According to the former Delta State Football Association chairman, the men's national team remains the foundation upon which every federation is built.

"Now the bedrock of any football federation is one: your national team, your male national team. And I believe that we are getting it right."

"We have a coach, we have a team and we have young enterprising players."

Mixed legacy remains

Pinnick's comments are likely to spark debate among Nigerian football followers.

According to ESPN, while he oversaw Nigeria's qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and held influential positions within CAF and FIFA, his administration also experienced some major disappointments.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup during his tenure and missed two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in succession.

Nigeria's Leon Balogun reacts after Ghana's victory after the World Cup 2022 qualifying football match in Abuja in 2022. Photo by PIUS UTOMI

Source: Getty Images

At the club level, the Nigeria Premier Football League suffered declining television deals and financial difficulties, while recurring salary disputes involving coaches and players often attracted international attention.

Nonetheless, Pinnick remains one of the most influential figures Nigerian football has produced and continues to wield considerable influence both locally and globally.

Super Eagles wrap up international window

Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles wrapped up their international window with a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in Leiria.

Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao scored for the European side, while Akor Adams netted Nigeria's only goal as Portugal headed into the 2026 FIFA World Cup on a winning note.

Source: Legit.ng