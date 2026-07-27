The US government flagged that Medicare and Medicaid do not cover medical costs outside the country for travellers aged 65 and above

Seniors travelling abroad are advised to consult their doctor 6 to 8 weeks before departure to allow time for vaccinations and medication adjustments

Travellers on prescription drugs must pack enough supply, keep medicines in labelled containers, and confirm their medication is legal at the destination

The United States government has outlined key health and medication guidelines for Americans aged 65 and above who are planning to travel abroad.

The government gave warning that neither Medicare nor Medicaid will cover medical expenses incurred outside the country.

Senior travelers prepare for trips abroad with clear health and medication guidelines. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, published on the US government's travel health page, urges senior travellers to contact their health insurance provider before departure to check whether their policy extends to out-of-network care abroad.

Travellers are also encouraged to explore short-term travel insurance policies, which typically cover emergency healthcare costs, dental treatment, and medical evacuation services.

Plan Your Health Needs Early

Anyone on prescription medication is advised to book an appointment with their doctor at least six to eight weeks before travel.

This window allows enough time to complete any required vaccinations and to discuss how to adjust a medication schedule when crossing time zones, both on arrival and on the return journey.

The guidance recommends that travellers carry all medicines in their original, clearly labelled containers. This reduces the risk of delays or complications at customs and immigration.

Travellers should also learn the generic name of any medication they use, since pharmacies in foreign countries are more likely to recognise a drug by its international generic name than by its commercial brand name.

For medications that require refrigeration, travellers are advised to use an insulated bag during transit and to request a hotel room fitted with a small refrigerator.

What to Carry and Check Before You Go

Senior travellers are also told to bring a letter from their healthcare provider. The letter should describe their medical condition, list any allergies and current medications, note possible complications, and include other relevant health information. This document, alongside medical alert information and emergency contact details, could be critical in a medical emergency abroad.

Before departure, travellers must check the health section of their destination's information page to confirm whether their specific medication is permitted under local law. Further guidance on travel health is available through the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's Travelers' Health page.

Accessibility Needs for Older Travellers

The government also acknowledged that some senior travellers may experience mobility difficulties or rely on a wheelchair. It advised this group to research accessibility arrangements at planned destinations in advance, including transport, accommodation, and tourist sites, to avoid unexpected barriers during their trip.

Travel insurance provides emergency healthcare, dental treatment, and evacuation support. Photo credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US embassy updates visa rules for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria has outlined the visa application fee structure and payment options available to Nigerians applying for nonimmigrant visas, including tourists, students, workers, and fiancées of US citizens.

All applicants, including children, are required to pay a Machine Readable Visa (MRV) fee before their application is processed. The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable, meaning it cannot be returned or passed on to another person, regardless of whether the visa is approved or denied. Once paid, the fee remains valid for one year from the date of payment.

Source: Legit.ng