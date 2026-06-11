Premier League legend Thierry Henry has named the team likely to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former Barcelona star identified the Terenga Lions of Senegal as a top contender at the Mundial

The former Juventus star won the FIFA World Cup in 1998, after beating Brazil in the final 3-0

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has tipped France to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico

Les Bleus have been drawn in Group I with familiar foe, Senegal, Iraq, and Norway, with their first match against the Teranga Lions on Tuesday, June 16.

The European giants won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but failed to retain the title four years later in Qatar, as they lost to Argentina on penalties 4-2 after the match ended 3-3 in regulation time.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry backs France to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Loic VENANCE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Henry backs France, names the other contenders

Football icon Thierry Henry believes Didier Deschamps has a significant advantage over other coaches heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to UK Metro, the 48-year-old said the current France squad is packed with quality players, many of whom are enjoying outstanding seasons at club level.

The Arsenal legend added that Deschamps has remarkable depth at his disposal, arguing that there is little difference in quality between France's starting XI and the players on the bench.

Henry believes the strength and balance of the squad leave Les Bleus with few weaknesses as they target another World Cup triumph. He said:

"I see France as the top contender, partly because I’m French, but also because we’ve reached the last two finals.

"It sounds simple, but squad depth is crucial. If your substitutes are on par with the starting eleven, it’s a huge advantage, especially in such a long tournament after an intense season.

The former Barcelona star believes Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are top contenders at the 23rd edition of the tournament.

Henry threw his weight behind Senegal to surpass their previous performance at the 2002 Korea/Japan. He said:

"We have a strong team. Spain, Argentina, Portugal, and England are also promising candidates. Surprises like Norway or Senegal are possible."

French legend Thierry Henry believes Senegal can pull off a surprise at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Dale MacMillan/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Henry reacts to Germany's participation

Former Thierry Henry has sent a strong message to Germany ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to SI, the former AS Monaco star backed Die Nationalelf to enjoy a successful tournament and emerge as one of the strongest contenders.

However, Henry stressed that his loyalty remains with France and said he would fully support Les Bleus if the two nations were to meet during the competition. He said:

"As for Germany, I’m waiting for them to rediscover their best form.

"Germany has qualified, and that’s the most important thing. Sometimes you can even play better with less pressure. In any case, I wish Julian Nagelsmann and his team all the best – unless they play against France."

Ghana have slim chance of winning World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana have a 0.19% chance of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars being assigned a 0.71% probability of reaching the final by Opta's supercomputer.

Despite being outsiders, Carlos Queiroz's side have an 18.16% chance of progressing to the Round of 16 and a 7.06% likelihood of finishing top of Group L ahead of England.

Source: Legit.ng