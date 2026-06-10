FIFA has sent an encouraging message to South Africa ahead of the opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Mexico

Bafana Bafana return to the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010

South Africa will aim to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their World Cup history

South Africa's long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup is finally here, and the global governing body has already thrown its support behind Bafana Bafana ahead of their opening match against hosts Mexico.

16 years after the unforgettable scenes of the 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg, South Africa will once again find themselves at the centre of the tournament's opening day when they face Mexico in Mexico City on June 11.

FIFA has sent an encouraging message to South Africa ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening game versus Mexico. Photo by Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The occasion carries extra significance for South African football. It marks the nation's first World Cup appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010 and presents an opportunity to create a new chapter in the country's football history, ESPN reports.

FIFA hails South Africa ahead of Mexico game

With excitement building ahead of kickoff, FIFA took to social media to celebrate South Africa's return to the biggest stage in football.

"The energy is unmatched 🇿🇦🕺," FIFA posted on X.

The message has quickly attracted reactions from supporters eager to see Bafana Bafana back among the world's elite.

The fixture itself carries a sense of history.

When South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup, they opened the tournament against Mexico in Johannesburg.

Siphiwe Tshabalala's stunning strike remains one of the most iconic goals in World Cup history and helped unite the nation during a memorable tournament.

Now, exactly 16 years later, South Africa will face the same opponents in a reverse fixture, this time on Mexican soil.

The similarities have added extra emotion and anticipation to what is already one of the most talked-about matches of the opening round.

Long road back to the global stage

South Africa's qualification campaign was anything but straightforward.

Bafana Bafana secured their place at the expanded 48-team tournament after finishing top of their CAF qualifying group, narrowly edging out Nigeria in a tightly contested race.

South Africa's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have faced several hiccups, and Bafana Bafana arrive in Mexico City as underdogs. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

According to Opta, their campaign included five wins, three draws and two defeats, enough to secure automatic qualification despite several setbacks along the way.

One of the biggest challenges came when FIFA deducted three points after South Africa fielded the ineligible Teboho Mokoena during a victory over Lesotho.

The punishment threatened to derail their qualification hopes, but the team responded strongly and held their nerve to finish the job.

For players and supporters alike, qualification represented the reward for years of rebuilding under coach Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana aim to make history

While returning to the World Cup is already a significant achievement, South Africa have set their sights on something even bigger.

In their previous World Cup appearances, Bafana Bafana failed to progress beyond the group stage. The 2026 tournament offers another chance to break that barrier.

The expanded format could work in their favour. With 48 teams participating, the top two sides from each group will advance automatically, while the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout rounds.

However, South Africa enter the tournament knowing they need to improve on recent performances.

A goalless draw against Nicaragua and a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in warm-up matches have left coach Broos demanding more from his squad.

Mexico, meanwhile, arrive full of confidence after an eight-match unbeaten run that includes victories over Ghana, Australia and Serbia.

CAF releases statement on South Africa

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that CAF has published a statement about South Africa’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

South Africa is one of the 10 countries representing Africa at the tournament, returning to the global stage for the first time since hosting the world in 2010.

Source: Legit.ng