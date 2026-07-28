Director Gina Prince-Bythewood shared a behind-the-scenes teaser for Children of Blood and Bone, giving fans a glimpse of Ayra Starr in her Hollywood acting debut

The Paramount Pictures film, based on Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling fantasy novel, features a star-studded cast including Viola Davis, Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo

Ayra Starr opened up about the challenge of stepping in front of cameras as an actress for the very first time, revealing it was always a secret dream

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has made her first on-screen appearance as an actress, featuring briefly in a behind-the-scenes teaser for the upcoming Hollywood fantasy film Children of Blood and Bone, shared by director Gina Prince-Bythewood on Instagram on Monday.

Prince-Bythewood posted the clip ahead of the official trailer's release, giving audiences their earliest look at the highly anticipated Paramount Pictures production.

Ayra Starr joins star-studded Hollywood cast as teaser goes viral. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

"So excited to share a peek behind the scenes of our incredible journey to Orisha. CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE trailer drops TOMORROW! And in theatres Jan. 15!" the director wrote alongside the post.

The teaser is set to Tems' hit single "Me & U," weaving yet another Nigerian voice into what is shaping up to be a landmark Hollywood project rooted in African creative talent.

Ayra Starr on Her Hollywood Acting Debut

Born Sarah Aderibigbe, the Grammy-nominated singer has spoken candidly about what landing the role means to her.

For the first time in her career, she is not playing herself on screen but inhabiting a fictional character, and the weight of that distinction is not lost on her.

"It's a big deal. It's my first movie ever. I've been in a movie, but I was in the movie as Ayra Starr. This is the first time I'm playing another character," she said.

The singer admitted that life on a film set demanded an entirely different kind of discipline from what she was accustomed to as a music artist.

"I'm used to being a singer and being a diva on set, but with this one — in a movie — it's not about you. You have to be on set on time. I got used to military time and being on set on time, working hard. I respect actors so much more now. Their stamina is impeccable," she said.

Ayra Starr also revealed that acting had long been a quiet ambition, held back by self-doubt.

"It's something I have always wanted to do. I love music, but I always loved the arts in general. I had always been shy when it comes to acting. This is the first time in my life I've been on camera, but I'm not singing; I'm acting," she added.

Star-Studded Cast for Tomi Adeyemi Adaptation

Children of Blood and Bone is based on Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling fantasy novel of the same name and is directed by Prince-Bythewood.

The film's cast includes Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, Damson Idris, Thuso Mbedu, and veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo.

The official trailer was scheduled for release on Tuesday, with the film set to hit cinemas on 15 January 2027.

Ayra Starr's first Hollywood role is finally here and the teaser says it all. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million views

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375 million cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng