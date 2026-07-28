Davido’s Cybertruck surprise for Mayorkun sparks Pinterest controversy online

Davido shared an Instagram Story claiming he gifted Mayorkun a Tesla Cybertruck, a luxury electric vehicle worth up to N340 million in Nigeria

Fans quickly questioned the authenticity of the gesture, alleging the photo in Davido's post was sourced from Pinterest

Social media erupted with mixed reactions, with some defending the Afrobeats star and others calling the move a publicity stunt

Davido is in the middle of a social media storm after fans cast doubt on his much-talked-about Cybertruck gift to fellow singer Mayorkun.

The drama started when the Afrobeats superstar shared an Instagram Story appearing to gift his former signee, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, a Tesla Cybertruck.

Davido faces backlash over alleged Pinterest Cybertruck picture shared as Mayorkun’s gift. Credit: @davido, @iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

In the post, Davido wrote, "My gift to you. I love you #iammayorkun," and tagged an associate with the instruction: "#babzii_chilling pls have it delivered 2moro."

No price was mentioned in the post, but the vehicle in the photo is a Tesla Cybertruck, a futuristic all-electric pickup truck with a distinctive stainless steel body. In the United States, it retails between $69,990 and $99,990 depending on the variant.

In Nigeria, import duties and shipping costs push the price significantly higher, with estimates ranging from N200 million to N340 million for a brand-new unit.

Fans Allege Photo Came From Pinterest

The goodwill gesture quickly turned into a controversy when eagle-eyed users claimed the Cybertruck image in Davido's post was not an original photograph, but one pulled from Pinterest.

However, fans quickly questioned the authenticity of Davido’s post. A 2023 report from Dezeen titled “Tesla Cybertruck launched and now in showrooms” revealed that the exact picture Davido used was originally published there, fueling claims that the image was not his own.

Critics accused the singer of fabricating the gift to attract attention ahead of a new music project.

One user wrote: "Davido went to Pinterest app to pick a cyber truck picture to congratulate Mayorkun that he bought car for him, just to chase clout for his very useles$ upcoming album."

A popular blog account, Wizkid_blogger, also weighed in, posting:

"Omo, when this man go stop all this childish behaviour? 30bingos how una wan defend this one now?"

Mayorkun, who was signed to Davido Music Worldwide in 2016 and launched his independent career in 2021, has remained publicly close to Davido since parting ways with the label.

What Fans Are Saying about Davido’s Picture

The controversy drew a wave of reactions online:

@ademm_adeyinka21 commented:

"Wizkid sef don buy fake Rolex before for him manager 😂"

@comedian_harmattan wrote:

"Davido is indefendable 😂😂😂 if this English is correct 😂🤦🏾"

@ibrahim_ayomi5 reacted:

"Have it delivered 2moro please 😂"

@diamond_kirah said:

"Wizkid bloggers u de try Aswear Waytin davido don do for this life your family plus the one wey dem never born nor fit reach ham 🙃😂"

@giiffttedd wrote:

"Sophia was right when she said osakolor money is audio money, we can't know him better than the mother of his children 😂😂😂"

@omohtaiwo reacted:

"Haaaa, why dis guy like to Dey disgrace himself 😂😂😂for competition😳shuu omo why him life be like dis 😢"

The internet thinks Davido borrowed this Cybertruck picture from Pinterest. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu throws shades

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stirred fresh conversation online after appearing to take a subtle swipe at Davido during a live session

In the video, Sophia claimed to be the only one catering to their daughter Imade's needs.

“Na only me my pikin get, nor be audio money. If bill come now from up, down, na me go settle am. Una know as e dey go. Make una leave all these audio money," she said.

Source: Legit.ng