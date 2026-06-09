Africa will have 10 representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada

For nine of them, it is a return to the tournament, but for Cape Verde, it is their first appearance

Each of the 10 national teams have at least an interesting fact about them at the global showpiece

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada will have 10 African teams among the 48 participants.

FIFA expanded the tournament to 48 nations and increased the slots for each confederation, with CAF getting nine automatic slots and another via the intercontinental playoff.

South Africa are the first African nation to host the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Algeria, South Africa, Tunisia and Cape Verde qualified automatically, while DR Congo clinched the playoff spot.

Each African team has a unique side to their journey in the history of the tournament.

Legit.ng looks at one unique fact about each African country at the World Cup.

Unique facts about African countries

Egypt

The Pharaohs of Egypt are the first African nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, featuring in the second edition in 1934, hosted in Italy. Egypt, despite these, are set for their fourth appearance and have never won a World Cup match.

Algeria

The Desert Foxes are the first African nation to feature in consecutive World Cups after appearing at the 1982 and 1986 editions, and their next two appearances were also consecutive in 2010 and 2014. They were the first team to be eliminated despite winning two matches in 1982.

Morocco

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are the second African country to feature at the World Cup after qualifying for the 1970 edition, and most remarkably, are the first African country to reach the semi-final in Qatar in 2022. They were also the first African team to reach the knockout stage after winning their group in 1986.

Senegal

Most fans remember Senegal for their shock 1-0 win over defending champions France in their debut match in 2002. However, a little-known fact about them is that they are the first country to be eliminated with the fair play rule.

As noted by Dawn, Senegal and Japan were tied on points, goal difference, goals scored and head-to-head records. Japan received four yellow cards and Senegal six, thus eliminating the Teranga Lions.

South Africa

Bafana Bafana are entering their fourth FIFA World Cup and have yet to go past the group stage. However, they are the first and only African country so far to host the tournament, when they hosted the world in 2010.

Ghana

The Black Stars are remembered for being the first African country to come close to reaching the semi-final in 2010, but were eliminated on penalties after Luis Suarez saved a goal-bound shot.

Their first appearance at the tournament was in 2006. It could have been 40 years earlier in 1966, but they withdrew, becoming the first African nation to do so in protest against FIFA’s discriminatory allocation of one combined slot to Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Tunisia

The Eagles of Carthage have featured at six editions of the World Cup since their first appearance in 1978 and became the first African country to win a match at the tournament when they beat Mexico 3-1. However, they have never gone past the group stage.

Cote d'Ivoire

The Elephants are entering their fourth tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The 2023 African champions are the only African nation to win at least a game in every edition they have qualified for in 2006, 2010 and 2014, but never made it past the group stage.

Morocco beat Portugal to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final. Photo by Eric Verhoeven.

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo

DR Congo, then named Zaire, were the first sub-Saharan African nation to qualify for the World Cup in 1974 after the first three were North Africans. They have failed to qualify for another one since then until 2026.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde are playing in their debut World Cup, becoming the 14th African nation to ever feature at the tournament. The Blue Sharks are the third smallest nation to qualify after Curacao and Iceland.

CAF sends message to Nigeria and Cameroon

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Nigeria and Cameroon despite the two African giants failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Two of the biggest teams on the continent, the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions, failed to qualify after both losing to DR Congo in the African playoff.

Source: Legit.ng