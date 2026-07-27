Germany published an official list of job categories where skilled workers are urgently needed across multiple industries

The country is actively seeking professionals ranging from physicians and engineers to craftspeople and IT specialists

Germany's government urged qualified professionals to identify which in-demand sector matches their skills

Germany has officially announced a pressing need for skilled foreign workers, publishing a list of professions where vacancies remain critically unfilled across various sectors of its economy.

The German government stated on its official website that qualified professionals are urgently needed and encouraged interested individuals to determine which industries align with their qualifications.

Germany publishes list of 5 jobs in high demand across the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Omer Messinger/ fhm/teekid

Source: Getty Images

Jobs in high demand in Germany

Below are the five categories of professionals that Germany has identified as being in particularly high demand:

1. Physicians

Medical doctors and trained healthcare professionals top the list, reflecting a shortage of qualified practitioners across Germany's healthcare system.

2. Engineers

Professional engineers are needed across a wide range of companies and industries, making engineering one of the most sought-after fields in the country.

3. IT professionals

Germany is actively looking for qualified individuals in the information technology sector, where numerous job openings remain available.

4. Scientists

Research and scientific expertise are also on the list, with Germany signalling a clear need for qualified professionals in this field.

5. Craftspeople

Skilled tradespeople are needed across various sectors of the German economy, rounding out the list of priority professions.

Germany Calls for Skilled Workers to Apply

Beyond the five categories listed, Germany noted that the demand for skilled workers extends even further.

The government added: "Skilled workers are urgently needed in other professions in Germany," suggesting the list represents only a portion of the country's workforce gaps.

Professionals interested in relocating to Germany are encouraged to explore the full range of available roles and assess which sector best suits their training and experience.

UK publishes list of jobs in high demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published a list of occupations facing critical worker shortages across different sectors of the economy.

The report highlighted dozens of high-demand jobs, ranging from healthcare and engineering to education, aviation, IT, finance, and skilled trades.

Source: Legit.ng