The US government published official guidance on the potential legal complications that come with holding dual nationality

Dual nationals may face exit bans, forced military service, and limited access to US consular help while abroad

The guidance also warns that some countries do not permit dual nationality and may require citizens to formally renounce one passport

The United States government has outlined six key challenges that people holding dual nationality may encounter when travelling in 2026.

The government urged dual citizens to research the laws of any country where they hold nationality before departure.

Dual citizens face strict passport rules when entering or leaving the United States. Photo credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, published by the US government, applies to anyone who is a national of the United States and at least one other country, whether they acquired that status by birth, parentage, or naturalisation.

It notes that a person can hold more than two nationalities, and the same considerations apply in those cases.

What Dual Nationals Must Know Before Travelling

Before getting into the challenges, the government reminded dual nationals of basic requirements. US citizens must enter and leave the United States on their US passport, regardless of any other nationality they hold. They are also required to comply with US tax laws and cannot apply for a US visa, since they are already citizens.

6 Challenges Dual Citizens May Face

The government listed the following potential complications:

1. Entry and exit requirements: Some countries require dual nationals to use that country's passport rather than their US one when travelling there. Certain nations also require exit visas before citizens can leave.

2. Exit bans: A country may place an exit ban on a dual national, preventing them from leaving. This can happen in criminal investigations, civil disputes, or family matters, and in some cases, the person may not know how long the restriction will last. The consequences can include job loss, unexpected living costs, and financial strain.

3. Limited US assistance abroad: If local authorities do not recognise a person's US nationality, they may refuse to notify the US embassy or consulate if that person is arrested or detained. Consular officials may also be denied access to the individual.

4. Military service: A dual national may be required to complete military service in their second country. This obligation can be triggered immediately upon arrival or when trying to leave.

5. Registration: Some countries require dual nationals to formally register their other nationality with local authorities.

6. Prohibition of dual nationality: Certain countries do not allow their citizens to hold another nationality. If this applies, the person may be compelled to renounce one citizenship through a formal legal process.

The US government advised dual nationals to contact the embassy of any country where they hold foreign nationality before travelling. And to consult a local attorney if needed, through the relevant US embassy.

US consular assistance remains limited when local authorities deny recognition of American nationality. Photo credit: POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US releases new updates for dual citizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has reminded dual national citizens that they are legally required to use a valid American passport when entering or departing the country, regardless of any other nationality they hold.

The directive applies to all US citizens and nationals, including children, who carry passports from two or more countries. The rule makes no exceptions based on age or country of residence.

Source: Legit.ng