Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about Portugal’s chances of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo addressed the media before leading the team to fly to Houston for the tournament

Portugal’s campaign starts against DR Congo on June 17, before games vs Uzbekistan and Colombia

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts about Portugal’s chances of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Ronaldo is entering a joint-record sixth FIFA World Cup alongside Lionel Messi and Guillermo, and it could as well be his last appearance at the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates before flying to Houston for the World Cup. Photo by Horacios Villalobos.

Source: Getty Images

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has possibly the final chance to win the only elusive trophy of his decorated career, having won everything else.

As noted by FIFA, Portugal have been drawn in Group K alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, Colombia and debutant Uzbekistan.

Portugal’s World Cup campaign kicks off in Houston on June 17 against the Africans before facing Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 28.

Roberto Martinez’s side played two preparation games: 2-1 wins over Chile and the Super Eagles of Nigeria before flying out to the United States.

Ronaldo speaks about World Cup chances

The 41-year-old speaking before boarding the flight from Lisbon to Houston dispelled concerns over his fitness level ahead of the tournament.

“The same, very happy. We know it's a special competition. We're going in with a lot of hope. Physically, I'm fine. Haven't you been watching the games?” he said as quoted by Record.

Opta’s supercomputer ranks Portugal sixth on the list of favourites to win the World Cup with a 7% chance, but Ronaldo admits no one knows until the end.

“We'll only know at the end. It's a very good generation, but there are factors beyond our control. I believe it's a generation that will bring much joy,” he said.

Selecao were not convincing during their friendly matches, but Ronaldo is confident that they will prove their champions’ credentials when the real game starts.

“The most important thing is when things start to get serious on June 17th. When things start to get intense, the temperature rises... that's when we'll see who the champions are,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's 2-1 win over Nigeria. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

“I'm positive that it will go well. The most important thing is to start well, to finish first and go from there. The path is built by walking. Starting well is what's important. The formula is to win, gain confidence, and get into the rhythm.”

Ronaldo, despite the public belief that this would be his last World Cup, is confident that he can keep going till the 2030 edition, which Portugal are one of the hosts.

Ronaldo reacts after facing Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after facing Nigeria in Portugal’s final friendly match before the 2026 World Cup.

The former Real Madrid star shared a post claiming that the preparation games are done and that the team is ready for the main business.

Source: Legit.ng