BBNaija star Liquorose has shared a series of pictures showing how she attended the 12th AMVCA Cultural Day in Lagos

The reality star and dancer's recent return to social media comes following a rumour about her that trended on X

Aside from her adorable outfit, some netizens also gushed about Liquorose's beauty while taunting her critics

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star and Roseline Afije, better known as Liquorose, was among the popular celebrities who attended the 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Day on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

As part of the four-day 12th AMVCA festivities, the cultural gala is meant to celebrate African heritage, fashion, and tradition.

Liquorose shares pictures of her outfit at the AMVCA cultural day in Lagos. Credit: liquorose.

Source: Instagram

Liquorose showed up in style as she shared photos of herself in an ornate red velvet and gold corseted gown with sleeves and coral beading.

The reality star's social media post comes after she trended on X, formerly Twitter, after a rumour involving her went viral.

Legit.ng also reported that BBNaija star Venita Akpofure reacted after a tweep linked her romantically to controversial singer Portable.

The actress and reality TV star became a trending topic after an X user suggested that she was allegedly pregnant. Rather than ignore the post, Venita responded with humour.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Joke Silva made waves over how she greeted Mama Rainbow at the AMVCA Icon Night in Lagos.

The show of respect by Joke saw some netizens compare her age with that of Mama Rainbow.

Fans advise Liquorose to take action on rumours about her online. Credit: liquorose.

Source: Instagram

The pictures of Liquorose's outfit to the AMVCA cultural day are below:

A video of Liquorose at AMVCA event is below:

Reactions as Liquorose attends AMVCA cultural day

While fans praised her look as flawless, others advised her to take action on a viral rumour involving her online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

iam_alvin__ commented:

"Have you sued them, baby?"

Azeezat2026 wrote:

"Shebi they said you’re pregnant. You need to arrest some fuuls on this app."

aprokofarmer commented:

"Is this not my beautiful Liquor that world people said she's pregnant for one of the Psquare brothers."

Ioanna23911788 reacted:

"My Gorgeous hottest baby girl my soon to be Igbo bride."

Blaq_Ston said:

"You guys lied and said she is pregnant. She ate as always."

Stellanick87913 commented:

"This red velvet + gold corset combo is everything. The dramatic sleeves and beading are chef’s kiss. You slayed AMVCA12 Liquorose queen."

Liquorose shares why she wants 9 kids

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Liquorose revealed the kind of life she hoped to build away from the cameras.

In an interview, the 30-year-old actress gave fans a glimpse into how much she has evolved emotionally and mentally. When asked about her plans for the future, the award-winning dancer said,

“I want nine kids."

She explained that her desire for a large family is tied to her upbringing and the kind of household she hopes to create for her future children.

Source: Legit.ng