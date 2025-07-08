Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Donald Trump of the United States (US) to be wary

The Nigerian cleric asked Trump to be careful because there might be another assassination attempt on his life

Ayodele spoke while addressing newsmen, including Legit.ng journalist in Oke-Afa area of Lagos state

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, has warned that the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, may be overreaching his presidential powers.

Speaking on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the unveiling of the 31st edition of his annual faith-based publication titled ‘Warnings to The Nations', the foremost cleric explained that 'problematic' Trump may soon begin to target key institutions. The event was attended by Legit.ng.

Primate Ayodele releases 2025 prophecy on Donald Trump. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele advised Trump to be careful of his movements as there may be looming security threats.

He said:

“Trump will begin to create issues. Trump is not a man of peace. When I said Elon Musk and Donald Trump will fight, people said ‘it is a lie, they cannot fight’.”

He added:

“Trump will fight a lot of businessmen in the US. They will protest against his government. And Trump should be careful about another assassination attempt, but it would not succeed. And he must be careful so that they would not stone him; he must be careful of his outings.”

Primate Ayodele's video can be watched below:

Recall that on July 13, 2024, Trump's ear was hit as gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks unleashed a hail of bullets from a nearby rooftop following a series of catastrophic failures by the Secret Service.

Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention with a bandage on his ear and fully recovered from the gunshot wound weeks later.

New details on Trump incident

In June, a report said Crooks, 20, experienced a "descent into madness" leading up to the attack on Trump, during which he was "having conversations with someone that was not there".

The New York Times, citing thousands of pages of school assignments, internet activity logs and interviews with dozens of people who knew Crooks and the investigation surrounding him, among other documents, reported that "he went through a gradual and largely hidden transformation from a meek engineering student critical of political polarisation to a focused killer who tried to build bombs."

Trump, 79, survived his second assassination attempt on September 15, 2024.

Ayodele sends warning message to Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to be overconfident about a return for a second term.

Primate Ayodele's warning comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election.

Ayodele cautioned the President Tinubu-led APC that 2027 'may not be wholly about defections'.

Source: Legit.ng