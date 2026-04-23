Breaking: PDP governor speaks after meeting Peter Obi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Thursday said he is now a “freelance politician” with no direct ties to any political party.

Mohammed made the remark while hosting a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, and stakeholders from the South-East in Bauchi.

The governor said the meeting centred on national unity and collaboration, noting that the discussions were not driven by partisan interests.

Source: Legit.ng