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Breaking: PDP governor speaks after meeting Peter Obi
Nigeria

Breaking: PDP governor speaks after meeting Peter Obi

by  Ezra Ukanwa
1 min read

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Thursday said he is now a “freelance politician” with no direct ties to any political party.

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Mohammed made the remark while hosting a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, and stakeholders from the South-East in Bauchi.

The governor said the meeting centred on national unity and collaboration, noting that the discussions were not driven by partisan interests.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Peter ObiBala Mohammed
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