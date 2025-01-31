Over 3,000 undocumented Nigerians in the U.S. face deportation, as per a BBC report citing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Nigeria ranks third among African nations with the highest scheduled deportations, following an immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump

The U.S. government requires migrants to have valid visas, proof of sponsorship, and other key documents to legally remain in the country

At least 3,000 undocumented Nigerians in the United States face imminent deportation, according to reports citing a document obtained by Fox News from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Removal Operations.

The report, published on January 28, 2025, indicates that these Nigerian immigrants have been on ICE’s non-detained docket with final orders of removal since November 2024.

Nigeria ranks second among African nations with the highest number of citizens scheduled for deportation, following closely behind Somalia, Ghana, and Senegal.

The enforcement of immigration laws has intensified since President Donald Trump assumed office on January 20, 2025. Over the past few days, a large-scale crackdown has led to the arrest of thousands of undocumented immigrants across major U.S. cities.

On January 27 alone, 956 people were detained, adding to the 286 arrests made on January 26, 593 on January 25, and 538 on January 24.

As of November 2024, more than one million non-U.S. citizens were listed on ICE’s non-detainee register and were subject to final removal orders. Many African nationals, including Nigerians, reportedly entered the United States illegally through Nicaragua between 2023 and 2024.

Deportation flights carrying hundreds of undocumented migrants have already landed in Guatemala and Mexico as part of ongoing removals.

Key documents for different immigration pathways

1. Permanent Residency (Green Card)

To obtain a Green Card (Permanent Resident Card), an applicant must provide:

A valid passport.

An immigration visa.

Form I-551 (Green Card).

Proof of relationship to a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident (if applicable).

2. Employment-Based Immigration

Applicants seeking to work in the U.S. must present:

Form I-766 (Employment Authorization Document Card).

A job offer letter from a U.S. employer.

Form I-140 (Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker).

Labor Certification (if required).

3. Family-Based Immigration

For those immigrating based on family ties, the required documents include:

Form I-130 (Petition for Alien Relative).

Birth certificates of family members.

Marriage certificate (if applicable).

4. Non-Immigrant Visas (Temporary Stay)

Those visiting temporarily for business, education, or tourism must have:

A valid passport.

A relevant non-immigrant visa (e.g., tourist, business, student, or work visa).

Supporting documents for their stay, such as an acceptance letter from a U.S. school for a student visa.

Full list of countries whose citizens Trump is deporting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States had begun a large-scale deportation operation affecting over 1.4 million noncitizens, as the Trump administration moves forward with its immigration crackdown.

The deportations, targeting individuals with final removal orders, span more than 150 countries, making this one of the most extensive removal efforts in U.S. history.

