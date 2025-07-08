VDM is finally opening up about why he suddenly reopened the investigation into the death of late singer Mohbad

Recall that the former Marlian Music signee tragically died on September 12, 2025, igniting concern and horror online

In a fresh video, VDM, who has been conducting his private investigations, explained why he took it upon himself to reopen and dig deeper into the case

Martins Vincent Otse has startled social media users following a recent post shared on his official social media page.

Mohbad, whose real name was Ileriouluwa Aloba, died on September 12, 2025, under harrowing circumstances. All efforts to unravel the cause of his death over the past two years have proven futile.

While VDM was also one of those interested in the matter, he initially let it die down and moved on to other things.

VDM reveals why he reopened his the late singer's case. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @iammohbad

However, recently, VDM suddenly brought Sam Larry and Naira Marley’s associate forward for an interview, igniting reactions from social media users. Many wanted to know the reason for his sudden interest in the case.

In a fresh video shared, VDM answered the many questions on the minds of netizens. According to him, he noted that he now has a larger following, platform, and money to face the case squarely.

In his words:

'‘I started Justice for Mohbad again because I now have more influence, money, engagement, followers and the strongest movement in the country(RATEL) which is the 4th arm of the government. I have spent a lot since I started this case again."

"The life of the Prado Jeep Driver was ruined because of this case. I had to give him N300k to survive and I promised to get a job for him. Nobody likes Prime Boy anymore because of the case, he can’t sell his music, I had to give him something. I have spent almost N3million so far. Mohbad must get justice. They thought the matter had ended. I AM NOW READY’."

Watch the video below:

How fans reacted to VDM's video about Mohbad'

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@blessed.sam4ever said:

"If you believe VDM will get the root of the matter hit the love ❤️ bottom."

@coachwilfredasuquo said:

"Long Live my President. Please show Love to my President with love ❤️ emoji."

@stainlessdesire said:

"Somebody said mohbad’s wife is refreshing vdm’s page every second😂😂😂😂."

@baron_bottle said:

"No joke, leaving your house and returning home safely for 365 days is something to give God thanks for 🤲🤲🤲."

VDM triggers reactions as he shares new video about Mohbad. Credit: @verydarkblackman

@charminghela_ said:

"Now we got more influence, money, people and connection 💯. Let the case begin 🚀."

@bennybenny959 said:

"It's the best time.. you did well, baba.. this is why those with brain 🧠 will keep on loving you."

@barr._favour_ofure_gideon said:

"It's your pride for me❤️❤️ for others is 🫣 to watch, but for you, champ, it's super 🔥🔥."

@sephialynn said:

"Since the dna thing didn’t work . He had to look for another strategy."

@soft_millionaire said:

"God father Awon manipulators😂😂you can only deceive daft people like you 😂😂😂😂very daft guy indeed."

