A video has captured Nathaniel Bassey’s father-in-law speaking about the singer at a gathering, as he shared the reason he gave his daughter to him in marriage

He also explained why he feels more comfortable staying with the couple despite having sons abroad

What he said about the singer made many fans laugh, as they gushed over him and the couple

A hilarious video of Nathaniel Bassey’s father-in-law has got many talking after hearing what he said about the singer and his daughter.

The music star recently marked his 13th wedding anniversary, and his father-in-law spoke about him, sharing the reason he gave out his daughter, Sarah, to him.

Reactions as Nathaniel Bassey’s father-in-law shares reason he gave out daughter to singer. Photo credit@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

According to him, when Bassey came to him, he was accompanied by a man named Kola, who introduced him as a trumpeter. The elderly man recalled reacting, saying, “Trumpet ke?”

He added that he initially told them his daughter, who was in her 200 level at the university at the time, would not get married until she graduated. He said this was meant to discourage the gospel singer from pursuing her. However, he waited until she graduated and returned to see him.

Fans react to what Nathaniel Bassey’s father-in-law said about his marriage. Photo credit@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Nathaniel Bassey’s father-in-law shares more

He further explained that when the gospel singer returned, he promised to bring Pastor Ben, then Commissioner for Economic Development in Lagos State.

Sarah’s father said he was expecting the promise not to be fulfilled, so he could label him a liar and end the relationship. However, Bassey eventually returned to Eket with Pastor Ben to formally seek his daughter’s hand in marriage.

He added that he has seen the love of God in Nathaniel Bassey’s home, which is why he feels comfortable staying with him. He noted that although he has sons in Lagos and Canada, he prefers to stay with Nathaniel Bassey’s family.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to video about Nathaniel Bassey

Netizens reacted to the video about the singer. Here are comments about it below:

@maduka_bella_ wrote:

"Pastor Sarah just wants the ground to open, mummy leave your scarf alone abeg."

@ovilla10_28 wrote:

"Whatever you do as a man please have an authority over you. Someone you submit to. Be accountable to someone. Listen to the part that wasn't said. Imagine if Pst Nath didn't have Pst Ben as a father or as an authority over him, this probably would not have happened."

@ kuyet_kaykay commented:

"Hearing this story from Pst Nath during HC is funny but hearing it directly from the father in law is even funnier."

@blisdynasty reacted:

"What is his job?...He blows trumpet. What GOD cannot do does not exist."

@cleanerspestcoachafrica shared:

"Tell him oo my daughter is in school, trumpet ke ... Lol so real grandpa thank you sir."

Nathaniel Bassey shows off daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nathaniel Bassey shared a video showcasing his “daughter” to the amazement of fans.

In the clip, the young lady was showing off what she had learnt as she performed during the Hallelujah Challenge.

She was ministering, and many were delighted by her inspiring words. Fans were also captivated by the young lady's ministration, showering praise on the gospel singer.

Source: Legit.ng