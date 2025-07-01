Trump: “Over 25m Naturalised Americans May Be Affected” as US Begins Denaturalisation Process
- The Donald Trump administration has intensified efforts to revoke US citizenship for naturalised individuals
- The US Department of Justice (DOJ) memo directed attorneys to prioritise civil proceedings against those who obtained citizenship illegally or pose a threat to the country
- The directive targets individuals involved in war crimes, human rights abuses, or criminal activities
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Following the focus of the President Donald Trump-led administration, a memo from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has directed attorneys in the civil division to prioritise denaturalisation proceedings against naturalised citizens who committed certain offences.
US to strip citizenship for criminal offenses, others
As reported by The Guardian, the Denaturalisation is the process in which a person is stripped of their citizenship, especially the one acquired through nationalisation and not by birth.
The memo, published on June 11, instructs government attorneys to give civil denaturalisation cases, including the authority to initiate proceedings in cases involving immigration fraud, financial crimes, or referrals linked to pending criminal cases.
Over 25 million Americans citizens at risk
Notably, it is estimated that 25 million naturalised citizens, individuals who were born abroad but became U.S. citizens through the naturalisation process, are currently living in the United States.
However, the US DOJ asked the attorneys to take legal action against any naturalised citizen found to have “illegally procured” their citizenship or obtained it through “concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.”
“The benefits of civil denaturalization include the government’s ability to revoke the citizenship of individuals who engaged in the commission of war crimes, extrajudicial killings, or other serious human rights abuses; to remove naturalized criminals, gang members, or, indeed, any individuals convicted of crimes who pose an ongoing threat to the United States; and to prevent convicted terrorists from returning to U.S. soil or traveling internationally on a U.S. passport,” part of the memo reads.
The memo reflects US President Donald Trump’s continued clampdown on legal and illegal migration into the country.
Nigerians at risk
Legit.ng reported that Nigeria ranks third among African nations with the highest number of citizens scheduled for deportation, following closely behind Somalia, Ghana, and Senegal.
Over the past months, a large-scale crackdown by ICE officials has led to the arrest of thousands of undocumented immigrants across major US cities.
Read more about Trump here:
- “Would head back to South Africa”: Trump threatens to unleash DOGE on Elon Musk
- Donald Trump: US restarts student visa interviews with tougher social media rules
- Trump: Immigration experts react as US revokes visas of African country
- Mass deportation: US cancels all visas of an entire African country, announces reason behind it
Trump bans 12 countries from coming to the US
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump signed a proclamation enforcing a sweeping travel ban on multiple nations, citing security risks.
The ban, set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on 9 June, will fully restrict nationals from 12 countries and impose partial restrictions on seven others, CNN confirmed.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.