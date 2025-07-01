The Donald Trump administration has intensified efforts to revoke US citizenship for naturalised individuals

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) memo directed attorneys to prioritise civil proceedings against those who obtained citizenship illegally or pose a threat to the country

The directive targets individuals involved in war crimes, human rights abuses, or criminal activities

Following the focus of the President Donald Trump-led administration, a memo from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has directed attorneys in the civil division to prioritise denaturalisation proceedings against naturalised citizens who committed certain offences.

US to strip citizenship for criminal offenses, others

As reported by The Guardian, the Denaturalisation is the process in which a person is stripped of their citizenship, especially the one acquired through nationalisation and not by birth.

The memo, published on June 11, instructs government attorneys to give civil denaturalisation cases, including the authority to initiate proceedings in cases involving immigration fraud, financial crimes, or referrals linked to pending criminal cases.

Over 25 million Americans citizens at risk

Notably, it is estimated that 25 million naturalised citizens, individuals who were born abroad but became U.S. citizens through the naturalisation process, are currently living in the United States.

However, the US DOJ asked the attorneys to take legal action against any naturalised citizen found to have “illegally procured” their citizenship or obtained it through “concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.”

“The benefits of civil denaturalization include the government’s ability to revoke the citizenship of individuals who engaged in the commission of war crimes, extrajudicial killings, or other serious human rights abuses; to remove naturalized criminals, gang members, or, indeed, any individuals convicted of crimes who pose an ongoing threat to the United States; and to prevent convicted terrorists from returning to U.S. soil or traveling internationally on a U.S. passport,” part of the memo reads.

The memo reflects US President Donald Trump’s continued clampdown on legal and illegal migration into the country.

Nigerians at risk

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria ranks third among African nations with the highest number of citizens scheduled for deportation, following closely behind Somalia, Ghana, and Senegal.

Over the past months, a large-scale crackdown by ICE officials has led to the arrest of thousands of undocumented immigrants across major US cities.

