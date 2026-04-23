The Lagos state government has provided clarification on its solar installation fees and permits

The clarification follows a viral video showing housing ministry officials asking a resident to obtain approval before installing solar panels

Officials explained that solar installations in social housing estates are treated as structural alterations

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The Lagos state government has clarified that permit and administrative fees linked to solar power installations apply only to residents of its government-owned social housing estates and not to private homeowners or tenants across the state.

Lagos clarifies solar installation policy amid viral video backlash Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The clarification followed a viral video showing officials of the state Ministry of Housing confronting a resident over solar panels installed on his property.

In the footage, officials from the ministry’s monitoring and compliance unit were seen insisting that approval and payment were required before installation could proceed.

The incident sparked public criticism on social media, with concerns that such requirements could discourage renewable energy adoption amid Nigeria’s ongoing electricity challenges.

Clarification on solar installation fee

Responding on Wednesday, April 22 via a post on X, Wale Ajetunmobi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the policy had been misinterpreted, BusinessDay reports.

He explained that the rule applies strictly to occupants of government-owned social housing estates managed by the state, where alterations, including solar installations, are subject to approval due to their impact on building structure and shared infrastructure.

According to him, such modifications must go through relevant departments of the Ministry of Housing, including physical planning and survey units, for approval, compliance checks, and post-installation inspection.

Ajetunmobi added that solar systems in these estates are often installed in shared or external areas, making prior authorisation necessary to avoid safety risks and liability issues.

Residents in social housing must seek permission for alterations Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

He also noted that occupants are typically required to sign indemnity agreements before taking possession of the properties, which outline conditions governing structural changes.

The official further suggested that the resident featured in the viral video may be a tenant in one of the state’s housing estates and may not have fully understood the terms of the agreement signed at the time of allocation.

Punch reports that under Lagos State’s urban and regional planning regulations, structural alterations to buildings require prior approval from relevant authorities to ensure safety and compliance standards are maintained.

His words:

“Only residents living in government-owned social housing estates are charged administrative fees for alterations, such as the installation of a solar power system, before any additional development can be permitted."

Lagos to roll out solar home systems

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Government has announced plans to transition a large number of residents from reliance on the national grid to solar-powered home systems.

The initiative aims to provide a cleaner and more reliable energy alternative for households and small businesses.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed that the programme would allow residents to adopt solar solutions through a payment structure similar to their current electricity bills.

Source: Legit.ng