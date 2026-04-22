US federal agencies have launched investigations into the deaths and disappearances of at least ten scientists linked to sensitive nuclear and aerospace research

Lawmakers raised national security concerns, though officials said no confirmed links had been established between the incidents

The FBI has led a multi-agency probe examining possible connections, including access to classified information and potential foreign involvement

Federal authorities in the United States have launched multiple investigations following a series of deaths and disappearances involving scientists linked to sensitive research programmes.

The alarming disappearances have raised concerns within government circles about possible security implications.

Donald Trump has acknowledged the seriousness of the mysterious disappearances and deaths of multiple scientists in recent years. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

The cases, which span several states and institutions, involve at least ten individuals connected to nuclear, aerospace and advanced scientific work.

While the incidents differ widely in nature, the overlap in professional backgrounds has drawn attention from lawmakers and intelligence agencies, CNN reported.

Federal agencies probe possible connections

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in examining whether any links exist among the cases. The agency is working alongside the Department of Energy, the Defense Department and other partners.

Lawmakers have also stepped in, with the House Oversight Committee opening its own inquiry and requesting briefings from key federal institutions.

Officials say the review is aimed at determining whether the incidents point to a broader pattern or remain unrelated.

The White House has confirmed that it is coordinating efforts across agencies to assess potential risks. President Donald Trump described the matter as “pretty serious stuff.”

Republican lawmaker James Comer said, “It’s very unlikely that this is a coincidence,” adding that Congress views the situation as a national security concern.

However, Democratic representative James Walkinshaw urged caution, noting that the United States has a large pool of scientists and that no clear evidence of coordination has been established.

Cases vary across locations and circumstances

Investigators are reviewing incidents that date back to 2023. Among them is the death of Michael David Hicks, a longtime researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. His family has dismissed suggestions of any link between his death and ongoing federal inquiries, citing known health issues.

Other cases include missing persons such as retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, who disappeared from his New Mexico home, and aerospace engineer Monica Reza, who went missing during a hike in California.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland was last seen leaving his Albuquerque home on February 27. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities say there is no confirmed evidence of foul play in several of the disappearances.

Additional individuals tied to major research facilities have also vanished without clear explanations, while some deaths have been attributed to violent incidents or personal circumstances.

28 travellers including children and women kidnapped

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen struck again in Plateau state on the night of Sunday, December 22 and abducted 28 travellers in Zak community within the Bashar district of Wase Local Government Area.

The victims were travelling from Zak village to Sabon Layi community to attend a Maulud religious event when the attack occurred.

A youth leader in Wase, Sapi’i Sambo, confirmed the incident during a telephone interview. He said the abducted group included men, women and children, adding that two princes and a religious leader were also among those taken.

Source: Legit.ng