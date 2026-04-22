Real Madrid have reportedly identified a replacement for manager Alvaro Arbeloa following his unimpressive performance

The Los Blancos are currently in second place with 73 points, despite playing a game more than Barcelona

The Spanish giants were knocked out of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals by Bayern Munich

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for Alvaro Arbeloa at the end of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

The 15-time European champions are expected to appoint a permanent manager in the summer, with the current AC Milan boss emerging as a leading candidate.

Real Madrid reportedly pencils down Massimiliano Allegri to replace Alvaro Arbeloa. Photo by: Kevin Voigt and Timothy Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Allegri emerges as top target

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on bringing in an experienced coach capable of managing the club’s star-studded squad.

Madrid appointed Arbeloa in January 2026 following the dismissal of former Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, but results have failed to meet expectations.

Los Blancos were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich and currently sit second in La Liga with 73 points from 32 matches, six points behind FC Barcelona.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Perez has tipped Allegri to take on the challenge of restoring the club to European dominance.

The 58-year-old returned to AC Milan in 2025 for a second spell at San Siro and has impressed once again, guiding the Rossoneri to second place in Serie A, although they trail leaders Inter Milan by 12 points. His current contract runs until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans on Allegri's proposal. Read them below:

@AlphaBravoOne1 said:

"He’ll be fired in 6 months. He’s either fired or he resigns after the club doesn’t get the needed players or he gets tired of the primadonas in the dressing room and the clowns at the club who back them."

@starfox0703 wrote:

"Come on man our football is already bad, what kind of torture are you wishing on us????"

@DensuAddo added:

"Allegri in his early years as a coach was entertainin till barca taught him a bitter lesson wit barcas remontada agnst milan. Since then he has become a defensive coach who is more pragmatic and plays ugly.

"He will fix madrids defense but he won't be able to compete with flick."

Perez takes responsibility

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez takes responsibility for Los Blancos woes this season in La Liga. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

According to ABC, Florentino Perez has also taken responsibility for the club’s struggles this season, admitting that managerial changes may have come too late to salvage their campaign.

He revealed that he had considered sacking Xabi Alonso earlier in the season after a league defeat to Celta Vigo but delayed the decision.

Alonso was eventually dismissed on January 12 following a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Madrid president praised Arbeloa for his efforts since taking charge but expressed concerns over the team’s recent performances.

Nimbus Pronos predicts Madrid vs Bayern

Legit.ng earlier reported that a cat famous for predicting football matches, Nimbus Pronos, has picked which team will reach the semi-final ahead of the match on April 15, 2026.

The cat, in its usual style, ate from the bowl labelled Real Madrid, ignoring the other one, despite Bayern Munich’s advantage ahead of the second leg.

Source: Legit.ng