Aliko Dangote's net worth has soared to $33.2 billion, positioning him among Africa's top billionaires in 2026

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has transformed Nigeria into a net exporter of refined fuel for the first time

Dangote is expanding into petrochemicals, aiming to boost Nigeria's manufacturing while reducing import reliance

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has seen his fortune climb sharply in 2026, reinforcing his position as one of the continent’s most influential wealth creators.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote’s net worth has risen to $33.2 billion, reflecting a year-to-date gain of $3.21 billion.

Why Dangote's wealth surged past that of African billionaires in 2026. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The surge places him among Africa’s top-performing billionaires this year. Despite holding a significantly larger fortune, Dangote trails Natie Kirsh, who recorded a $5.50 billion increase, and fellow Nigerian Abdulsamad Rabiu, whose wealth climbed by $4.64 billion to $14.8 billion.

At the start of the year, Dangote’s net worth stood at $30.4 billion, ranking him 80th globally.

Within weeks, his wealth jumped to $32.8 billion, pushing him to 73rd place—a position he still maintains.

Refinery drives Nigeria’s energy transformation

A major driver behind Dangote’s rising fortune is the growing impact of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The facility has played a central role in a historic shift: Nigeria becoming a net exporter of refined fuel for the first time in decades.

Data from energy analytics firm Kpler shows that the country exported about 44,000 barrels of petrol per day in March 2026.

This marginally exceeded imports, creating a rare surplus and signalling a turnaround in Nigeria’s long-standing dependence on imported fuel.

The refinery’s influence extends beyond domestic supply. In March alone, it shipped 12 cargoes of refined petroleum products, about 456,000 tons, to countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, and Togo. This marks Nigeria’s re-emergence as a key supplier in regional fuel markets.

Lingering challenges in crude supply

Despite the progress in refined exports, structural challenges persist. Between January 2024 and January 2026, Nigeria imported an estimated 61.7 million barrels of crude oil from the United States, valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Many of these imports were linked to operational needs at the refinery, highlighting ongoing supply chain gaps within Nigeria’s upstream oil sector. While refining capacity has improved, ensuring a consistent local crude supply remains a critical issue.

Expanding into petrochemicals

Beyond fuel production, Dangote is pushing deeper into petrochemicals as part of a broader industrial strategy.

Reports indicate that the refinery is exploring the use of Honeywell International Inc. technology to produce 400,000 metric tons of linear alkylbenzene annually.

This chemical, widely used in detergent manufacturing, is part of a proposed $11.5 billion expansion that could significantly boost Nigeria’s manufacturing base while reducing reliance on imports.

A wealth rise tied to industrial scale

Dangote’s growing fortune reflects more than market gains; it underscores the scale and ambition of his industrial investments.

From reshaping Nigeria’s fuel trade balance to expanding into high-value petrochemicals, his ventures are redefining the country’s economic trajectory.

As Nigeria strengthens its position in regional energy markets, Dangote’s refinery-led strategy continues to drive both national transformation and its rapid ascent in global wealth rankings.

Dangote's Refinery pushes his net worth among the world's billionaires. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote’s net worth rises, overtakes 13 other billionaires

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote has strengthened his global standing after his net worth rose sharply, helping him overtake 13 other billionaires in the latest 2026 ranking.

According to Bloomberg data, Dangote's fortune has increased to $32.5 billion as of Tuesday, March 24, with a year-to-date increase of $2.57 billion.

He now ranks 64th in the world and first in Africa, having climbed 13 places from 77th position in January 2026.

Source: Legit.ng