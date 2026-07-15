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Oluwo Reacts to Viral Reports He Changed His Citizenship From Nigeria to Saudi Arabia
Nigeria

Oluwo Reacts to Viral Reports He Changed His Citizenship From Nigeria to Saudi Arabia

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The palace of the Oluwo of Iwoland strongly reacted to a claim that the monarch renounced his Nigerian citizenship and preferred Saudi Arabia over Yoruba heritage
  • In a statement, Oluwo's chief press secretary (CPS), Alli Ibraheem, provided clarity on a viral photograph
  • The paramount ruler of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, holds dual citizenship as a Nigerian-Canadian citizen

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Iwo, Osun state - Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Oluwo of Iwoland, has publicly rejected a story circulating online that he renounced his Nigerian citizenship in favour of Saudi Arabia and expressed contempt for Yoruba culture.

Alli Ibraheem, the chief press secretary to the Oluwo, on Thursday, July 9, 2026, described the report as entirely fabricated and traced its origins to bloggers he said were motivated by the desire to generate traffic on monetised pages rather than report facts.

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VDM bags prestigious traditional title from Oluwo of Iwo during royal palace visit

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, has dismissed as false viral reports claiming he renounced his Nigerian citizenship for Saudi Arabia and disrespected Yoruba culture.
Oluwo of Iwoland denies Saudi citizenship claim, says viral report on Nigerian citizenship and Yoruba culture was fabricated. Photo credit: Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1
Source: Facebook

In a formal rebuttal issued by the palace, Ibraheem said a photograph accompanying the viral story was misrepresented. The image, he clarified, was taken during a courtesy visit to the monarch's palace by graduating students of Al-Medinah International School in Osogbo and had no connection whatsoever to the claims being made.

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Oluwo challenges peddlers to produce evidence

Ibraheem questioned why the story had not appeared on any established or credible media platform, arguing that its absence from reputable outlets was itself evidence of its unreliability.

Furthermore, he stated that there was no video recording of the Oluwo making any such declaration, and he issued a direct challenge to anyone spreading the claim to produce one.

Ibraheem said in the statement:

"I challenge any of the peddlers to release the video of where Oluwo said so."

The press secretary urged members of the public to disregard the story entirely and attributed its spread to individuals he described as adversaries of the monarch, who he said had been unable to achieve their goals through other means.

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Alli Ibraheem, chief press secretary to the Oluwo of Iwoland, has challenged those spreading claims that the monarch renounced his Nigerian citizenship to produce video evidence, describing the reports as false and urging the public to disregard them.
Oluwo's palace challenges those behind the viral Saudi Arabia citizenship claim to provide evidence, insisting the reports are false. Photo credit: @emperortelu1
Source: Instagram

Oluwo hailed as Yoruba culture champion

The palace used the rebuttal as an opportunity to restate the Oluwo's position as a promoter of traditional Yoruba culture. Ibraheem said the monarch actively wears Yoruba traditional attire, participates in cultural practices, and promotes the Yoruba language in a manner that distinguishes him among peers in the region.

"Oluwo remains the leading monarch dedicating his throne to the promotion of unadulterated Yoruba culture and traditions," Ibraheem said, adding that no claim linking the king to a rejection of his heritage had any basis in fact.

Oluwo's rebuttal is available to be read in full below via his official Facebook post:

Read more on Oluwo of Iwo

VDM bags title from Oluwo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oluwo conferred a traditional title on social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), dressing him in traditional Yoruba attire and bestowing on him the honorary title of Atayese of Yorubaland.

Addressing members of the activist's movement, popularly known as the Ratels, the monarch declared that they now had a king among them.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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