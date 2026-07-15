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Toba Ijaya: Full List of MC Oluomo's Allies Assassinated in Lagos
Nigeria

Toba Ijaya: Full List of MC Oluomo's Allies Assassinated in Lagos

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Toba Ajiboye, known as Ijaya, was shot by unidentified gunmen on Sunday, July 12, while returning home from Fadeyi in Lagos
  • The NURTW Lagos State organising secretary later died from his injuries at St. Nicholas Hospital on Lagos Island
  • MC Oluomo, NURTW national president and close ally of the slain official, reacted to the shocking assassination

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Ikeja, Lagos state - The organising secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council, Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Ijaya, was killed after gunmen opened fire on his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road axis of Lagos.

Ajiboye was ambushed on Sunday night, July 12, as he made his way back from Fadeyi, his childhood neighbourhood. Armed men intercepted his vehicle and fired repeatedly, leaving it riddled with bullet holes on both the windscreen and body. Images and footage circulating online after the attack showed the extent of the damage to Ajiboye's vehicle.

Read also

Toba Ajiboye Ijaya: List of prominent NURTW leaders assassinated in Lagos

A report detailing the killings of several associates of NURTW leader MC Oluomo, including Toba Ijaya, in Lagos, with a list of those reported killed and a summary of the known facts surrounding the case.
MC Oluomo's associates, including Toba Ijaya and Mamok, were assassinated in Lagos. Photo credit: @GuyMr10, @CrownprinceCom2, @Be_like_mike
Source: Twitter

Early accounts suggested that Ajiboye and others in the vehicle had survived with gunshot wounds, but he subsequently succumbed to those injuries at St. Nicholas Hospital on Lagos Island.

MC Oluomo reacts to Ijaya's death

Musiliu Akinsanya, widely known as MC Oluomo and the current national president of the NURTW, described the fatal attack on his ally as heinous, barbaric, and unacceptable. He urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other relevant security agencies to investigate the murder, apprehend those responsible, and bring them to justice without delay.

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Ajiboye was a known ally of MC Oluomo, who has himself survived a previous assassination attempt.

In January 2019, Akinsanya was stabbed during a political rally held in Ikeja in support of then-governorship candidate Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Violence broke out at the event after suspected thugs clashed, leading to a shootout in which journalists, including reporters from The Nation and New Telegraph newspapers and a television cameraman, were also struck by stray bullets.

Read also

NURTW President MC Oluomo finally breaks silence on Toba Ijaya's tragic death amid online backlash

A pattern of violence around MC Oluomo's associates

The killing of Ajiboye is not the first time individuals connected to MC Oluomo's network have been targeted.

In September 2015, Olayinka Mamora, an aide of Akinsanya popularly called Mamok, was hacked to death inside a barbing salon in the Oshodi area of Lagos. In 2019, two men, Ayuba Balogun and Evans Adamson, were ordered remanded by a Lagos State Magistrates' Court sitting in Igbosere over the alleged murder and related firearms offences.

MC Oluomo survived an assassination attempt in 2019, while some of his associates, including Toba Ijaya, have since been killed in separate violent attacks.
Violence has repeatedly targeted MC Oluomo's associates, with Toba Ijaya among those killed in separate attacks. Photo credit: @kingmcoluomo
Source: Instagram

Three years later, in August 2022, Sulaimon Onaolapo, known as Arikuyeri or Ariku, was killed by suspected cultists near Mile 12 in the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos. Reports, including from Premium Times, identified him as the NURTW chairman for that area and a figure within MC Oluomo's union network. A photograph shared online showed his body lying in a pool of blood.

Ajiboye's killing marks the third publicly documented case of a close associate of the NURTW leader losing his life to targeted violence.

Read also

NURTW boss Sego breaks silence on Toba Ijaya's death as police give update on his killers

The associates of MC Oluomo who have been assassinated are highlighted below:

  1. Olayinka Mamora (Mamok)
  2. Sulaimon Onaolapo (Ariku)
  3. Toba Ajiboye (Ijaya)

MC Oluomo speaks about success

Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo stirred conversation online after delivering a candid speech about his life story and the academic achievements of his children at a birthday celebration.

He made the remarks at the 80th birthday party of Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule, where he reflected openly on his upbringing, his work ethic, and the pride he takes in his family.

According to Oluomo, he began shouldering financial responsibility for his mother at just 13 years old, a claim that drew both admiration and scepticism from followers online.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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Lagos StateNigeria PoliceBabajide Sanwo-Olu
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