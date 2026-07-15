Referee Ivan Barton awarded Spain a penalty in their 2-0 win against France in the 2026 World Cup semifinal

Replays raised questions about whether Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal had handled the ball moments before Digne made contact with him

Analysts and fans debated whether the penalty should have stood given the apparent handball by the Spanish forward

El Salvador referee Ivan Barton awarded a controversial penalty during Spain's 2-0 victory over France in the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, July 14.

La Roja booked their place in the World Cup final for the second time in history, 16 years after lifting their maiden title in South Africa.

Lucas Digne fouls Lamine Yamal inside the box during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between France and Spain at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by: Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

What happened before Spain's penalty?

The decisive moment came in the 19th minute when France defender Lucas Digne brought down Spain winger Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area.

Referee Ivan Barton immediately pointed to the spot, but the decision sparked controversy as replays appeared to show Yamal handling the ball in the build-up.

Former FIFA referee and rules expert Christina Unkel explained on ITV that the contact was not considered a handball under the IFAB Laws of the Game.

According to Unkel via The Independent:

"The actual point of contact was on a part of the sleeve on Yamal, therefore, it would not be considered an offence. As for the original decision for penalty, it should stand."

The IFAB Laws of the Game state that:

"For the purposes of determining handball offences, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit."

Because the ball struck Yamal's sleeve rather than the hand or arm below the legal boundary, play was allowed to continue and the penalty decision remained valid.

Spain captain Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot to put his side ahead.

Pedro Porro sealed the victory in the second half, finishing off a superb pass from Dani Olmo as Spain secured a 2-0 win over Les Bleus and a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, per AOL.

Super Eagles aims dig at France

Legit.ng earlier reported that despite the Super Eagles being absent from the 2026 tournament, the Nigeria Football Federation's official X account found a way to make their presence felt online.

The account shared footage of Nigeria's famous 3-2 victory over Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, accompanying it with the caption: "beating Spain isn't for everyone."

Source: Legit.ng