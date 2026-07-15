Five countries offered digital nomad visas that allowed eligible Nigerians to live abroad while working remotely for overseas employers or clients

Mauritius, Namibia, Greece, Spain and Thailand set different income thresholds, visa durations and documentation requirements for applicants

Applicants were advised to verify the latest eligibility rules on official government websites before submitting their applications

Remote work is creating new opportunities for Nigerians seeking to live abroad without changing employers. As more professionals earn income from overseas companies while working online, several countries have introduced digital nomad visas that allow eligible foreigners to reside legally while continuing to work remotely.

Unlike traditional work permits, digital nomad visas are designed for individuals whose employers or clients are based outside the host country.

Mauritius offered a one-year Premium Visa for eligible remote workers. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The programmes typically require applicants to prove a steady income, provide health insurance and meet other eligibility conditions.

Which digital nomad visas can Nigerians apply for?

Below are five digital nomad visa options available to Nigerians in 2026 as compiled by Raenest.

1. Mauritius Premium Visa

Mauritius offers one of the easiest entry routes for remote workers, with an online application process and no visa fee.

Successful applicants generally demonstrate a monthly income of at least 1,500 US dollars from outside Mauritius. The visa is valid for one year and can be renewed.

Applicants are required to submit a valid passport, proof of accommodation, travel and health insurance, recent bank statements and a yellow fever vaccination certificate.

2. Namibia Digital Nomad Visa

Namibia grants remote workers an initial six-month stay, with the possibility of renewal.

Applicants must show a monthly income of at least 2,000 US dollars, alongside medical insurance, six months of bank statements, a police clearance certificate and other supporting documents.

Applications are submitted by email to the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.

Applicants were required to meet minimum income or savings thresholds. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What are the European options?

3. Greece Digital Nomad Visa

Greece allows remote professionals earning at least 3,500 euros per month after tax to apply for a 12-month visa.

Applicants must apply through a Greek embassy or consulate before travelling, following changes introduced in 2026 that ended in-country conversions from tourist status.

The programme also offers favourable tax incentives for eligible long-term residents.

4. Spain Digital Nomad Visa

Spain's digital nomad programme targets foreign professionals with a minimum monthly income of about 2,849 euros.

The visa initially lasts for one year and can be renewed. After five years of legal residence, holders may qualify for permanent residency, while citizenship may become available after ten years.

Applicants must submit translated and notarised documents, including proof of employment, qualifications and criminal record certificates.

Which Asian country offers a digital nomad visa?

5. Thailand Destination Thailand Visa

Thailand's Destination Thailand Visa allows eligible remote workers to stay for up to 180 days per entry, with an extension available during each visit.

Applicants must demonstrate savings of at least 500,000 Thai baht and provide evidence of overseas employment or freelance work.

The visa is valid for five years and is regarded as one of Asia's most flexible options for digital professionals.

Key advice for Nigerian applicants

Prospective applicants are advised to obtain a police clearance certificate early, as it is required by all five programmes. They should also ensure their income history is consistent, as immigration authorities often scrutinise bank statements for unexplained deposits or irregular earnings.

Experts also recommend checking official government websites before applying, as visa fees, financial thresholds and eligibility requirements may change periodically.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng