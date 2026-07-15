Israel published its official tourist visa exemption list, including African countries whose citizens can enter without obtaining a visa in advance

Amongst over 50 countries that are exempted from visa, only seven African countries appeared on the exemption list

Israel noted that visa exemptions apply strictly to national and official passports and do not cover other travel documents

Israel has released its official tourist visa exemption table, and seven African nations made the cut, meaning citizens of those countries can travel to Israel without securing a visa beforehand.

In total, more than 50 countries worldwide appear on the exemption list.

Israel names 7 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: George Chan

Source: Getty Images

According to the Israeli government's published visa requirements for foreign nationals, only seven African countries whose passport holders are exempt from tourist visa obligations.

African countries exempt from tourist visa in Israel

Below are the African countries that made the exemption list:

Botswana

Central African Republic

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

South Africa

Swaziland

Israel: Key Conditions for Visa-Free Travel

The Israeli government was clear that the exemption applies only to national and official passports. Holders of other travel documents do not qualify for the waiver and would need to apply through standard visa channels.

Travellers are also advised to check, before booking any flight, whether they require a Tourist Visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation, known as the ETA-IL. Where the ETA-IL applies, applicants must complete an online application and submit payment at least a few days before their scheduled departure.

For African nationals who fall outside the exemption list, a tourist visa application process exists, though it operates differently. Israeli citizens or residents can apply on behalf of a foreigner they wish to invite into the country.

Supporting documents required for such applications typically include a copy of the foreigner's passport, a liability document stating the purpose and duration of the visit, and evidence of the relationship between the host and the guest. A service fee of 100 NIS applies.

Israel Visa: What This Means for African Travellers

For citizens of the seven listed nations, the exemption removes one of the more time-consuming hurdles associated with international travel.

Rather than queuing at a consulate or assembling a visa application file, eligible travellers can plan their trips with considerably less bureaucratic strain, provided they hold a valid national passport.

The rest of the African continent, however, remains outside the exemption arrangement and must follow the standard visa application route to gain entry into Israel for tourism purposes.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies

Source: Legit.ng