Ishaku Abbo has claimed Nigerian senators now receive over ₦2 billion yearly for constituency projects, contrasting it with his tenure

The former senator defended his record while accusing his successor of underperforming despite allegedly receiving larger allocations

Abbo also made fresh claims about surviving an assassination attempt and exposing alleged military abuses in Michika.

Former Adamawa North Senator Ishaku Abbo has claimed that each Nigerian senator now receives more than ₦2 billion annually for constituency projects, compared with the ₦220 million he said lawmakers received during his time in the Senate.

Abbo made the claim in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, July 15, while defending his record in office and asking residents of Michika to support his governorship ambition ahead of the 2027 election.

Abbo defends his record, saying he delivered more projects with a smaller constituency budget. Photo: Senator Ishaku Abbo - SIA

Source: Facebook

The former senator, who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Ninth National Assembly, argued that he delivered more projects with the smaller allocation than his successor has allegedly done with more than ₦8 billion over four years.

" I received only about 10% of what my successor now receives yet I did more Projects in Michika with N220 Million per year, than the place holder court-induced Senator sent by Fintiri to the national assembly did with your over two billion Naira ( N2,000,000,000.00) per year that is N8,000,000,000.00 Billion Naira in 4 years," he wrote

Abbo said that with the annual allocation of ₦220 million, he built three hospitals in Kubi, Sina Kwande and Garta, renovated three others, constructed schools, boreholes and culverts, secured federal jobs for young people and facilitated the construction of the Kudzum Bridge.

He accused his successor, whom he called a "court-induced Senator sent by Fintiri," of failing to match those achievements despite receiving significantly more funds.

Former senator alleges assassination attempt by soldiers

One of the major claims in the statement was Abbo's allegation that he narrowly escaped being killed by soldiers on May 29, 2022.

He said the incident happened after he challenged what he alleged were illegal activities by some military personnel in Michika.

"Yes, I escaped ASSASSINATION on 29th May 2022 because I chose to stand with YOU; the people of Michika."

Abbo said soldiers allegedly fired several gunshots into the bush where they believed he was hiding.

He claimed former lawmaker Luka Danbaba helped him escape on foot before another associate, Thomas Ayuba Frangu, picked him up and drove him through several communities to safety, while members of his convoy remained behind.

Ishaku Abbo compares his N220m yearly allocation with what he says lawmakers receive today. Photo: Senator Ishaku Abbo - SIA

Source: Facebook

According to him, his aides spent the night on a mountain while soldiers searched for them before leaving the area the following morning, after residents came out of their homes.

Abbo did not provide evidence in the Facebook post to support the allegation.

'I exposed rogue army officer'- Abbo

Abbo said he continued speaking against alleged human rights abuses in Michika even after leaving the Senate.

He claimed a military officer monopolised businesses, eliminated competition, and abused innocent residents.

He also alleged that one of those assaulted was a 70-year-old woman, whom he identified as the elder sister of a serving Army General.

Abbo said his campaign against the officer eventually led to the officer's arrest by the Nigerian Army and removal from Michika.

No evidence was attached to the post to support the claims.

Abbo attacks Fintiri, current senator

The former senator blamed Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for what he called the installation of a "court-induced Senator" following his removal from office.

He also questioned where politicians from Michika were while he claimed to have been risking his life for the people.

"Many seek your votes for their own advancement, but very few are willing to endanger their comfort, their careers, or even their lives in defence of the people."

Ishaku Abbo joins Labour Party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Adamawa North Senator Ishaku Abbo resigned from the African Democratic Congress and announced his defection to the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Abbo said the decision followed the leadership crisis within the ADC, citing conflicting court rulings and uncertainty over the party's leadership at both the national and state levels.

Source: Legit.ng