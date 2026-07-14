The Israel Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) has officially launched an online electronic visa (eVisa-B2) system for foreign nationals

Nigerian tourists, business travellers, and pilgrims can now apply for their entry permits entirely online instead of physically visiting the consulate

The visa processing fee is pegged at 105 NIS (approximately N48,000), offering a stay duration of up to 90 days

The Israel Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) has officially introduced its electronic visa portal.

The digital portal allows citizens from visa-required countries, including Nigeria, to apply for the B2 tourist visa online from the comfort of their homes.

Israel publishes official eVisa-B2 requirements. Photo credit: Isaac Herzog

Source: UGC

Historically, Nigerian tourists and Christian pilgrims planning visits to holy sites in Israel had to undergo rigorous and time-consuming physical appointment processes at the embassy. This electronic visa (eVisa-B2) portal is expected to streamline travel preparations significantly.

Cost, duration for Israel B2 visa

The official authority has outlined the financial and timeline conditions for the newly launched online application:

Handling Fee: The processing fee is set at 105 NIS (Israeli New Shekels), which is approximately N48,000 based on current exchange rates. This handling fee is non-refundable, regardless of the application’s outcome.

The processing fee is set at 105 NIS (Israeli New Shekels), which is approximately N48,000 based on current exchange rates. This handling fee is non-refundable, regardless of the application’s outcome. Visa Validity: Once approved, the tourist visa can be valid for up to 90 days, subject to the consul's evaluation.

Once approved, the tourist visa can be valid for up to 90 days, subject to the consul's evaluation. Duration of Stay: Visitors are permitted to stay for up to 90 days. However, the actual duration of stay is determined by Border Control officers upon arrival at an Israeli port of entry.

List of required documents for eVisa-B2

To ensure a smooth online application process, PIBA has published a checklist of documents that applicants must upload to the portal:

1. Travel Document (Passport): A photocopy of a passport valid for at least the period of the issued visa and no less than the visitor's planned departure date from Israel. Applicants are also advised to upload copies of previous visas (including work visas) stamped on their passports.

2. Passport Photo: A current, recently taken digital passport-style photo of the applicant against a plain white background.

3. Return Ticket: Proof of booked round-trip flight tickets to Israel.

4. Health Insurance: A valid health insurance policy covering the entire duration of the visitor’s stay in Israel.

5. Proof of Accommodation:

A hotel reservation or Airbnb confirmation, OR

If staying with friends, relatives, or an Israeli host, a signed letter from the host stating their full address, ID number, and contact number.

6. Proof of Monetary Means: Any of the following documents proving financial self-sufficiency:

Bank account statements for the last three consecutive months.

A bank letter certifying financial feasibility.

Other legal documents showing sufficient travel funds.

7. Additional Documents (If Applicable): Conference invitations, official letters of invitation from sports affiliations in Israel, work permits, or an official Note Verbale from the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Please note:

An eVisa-B2 only allows you to reach the border crossing into Israel but does not grant you permission to enter or reside in Israel. When you arrive at the border crossing, you will be checked by a border control officer, who may determine that you are not authorised to enter Israel.

African countries eligible for Turkey eVisa

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Turkey's government has published the full list of countries eligible for its eVisa programme in 2026, with only nine African nations making the cut.

The eVisa system allows eligible travellers to complete the entire application process online without visiting a Turkish embassy or consulate in person.

Source: Legit.ng