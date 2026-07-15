Norway's immigration authority published a list of countries whose citizens can enter the Scandinavian nation without obtaining a visa beforehand

Only three African countries made the visa-free list for Norway, leaving the vast majority of the continent's passport holders ineligible

Citizens who already hold a valid residence permit or visa in Norway are also permitted to enter without applying for an additional visa

Travellers holding passports from most African nations will need to secure a visa before setting foot in Norway, according to information published by the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

Norway grants visa-free entry to citizens of countries with which it has signed exemption agreements, as well as to holders of EU and EEA passports and to individuals who already hold a valid Norwegian residence permit or entry visa.

Norway names only 2 African countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

African Countries on Norway's Visa-Free List

Scanning the full list of eligible countries outside the EU and EEA, the confirmed African countries are Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Those two are the only nations from the African continent whose passport holders may travel to Norway without applying for a visa in advance.

The remainder of the list is made up largely of countries from the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and parts of Eastern Europe. Nations such as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States are all included, alongside several small island states and territories.

What Visa-Free Entry Means in Practice

Holding a visa-free status does not grant unlimited or permanent access. The arrangement covers short-term visits, and travellers must still carry a valid passport when entering Norway.

In some cases, such as for Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Ukraine, the exemption applies strictly to holders of biometric passports.

Certain special passport categories also qualify for visa-free entry regardless of nationality. These include holders of valid Norwegian residence cards and those arriving on valid D visas already issued by Norwegian authorities.

For the overwhelming majority of African passport holders, a visa application through the relevant Norwegian embassy or consulate remains a requirement before travel.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies

Source: Legit.ng