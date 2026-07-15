An old video of late NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya's housewarming ceremony resurfaced online following his death

Toba Ijaya was shot dead while driving, and the news of his killing shocked many Nigerians, who began speculating online

Fans who watched the housewarming footage noted that his killer could have been among the guests at the event

An old video capturing the housewarming ceremony of late Toba Ijaya has gone viral following news of his death, sparking an outpouring of grief and speculation across social media.

Ijaya, who served as secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), was shot dead while he was driving, a development that sent shockwaves through the entertainment and transport communities in Nigeria.

Reactions trail old video of Toba Ijaya's housewarming after his death. Photo credit@tobiijaya

Source: Instagram

The resurfaced footage shows what appears to be a joyful occasion, with a master of ceremonies welcoming dignitaries and guests to the celebration.

Prayers were offered for the host, with those in attendance reciting Quranic verses, before a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the home. Ijaya and his wife stood proudly alongside one of the dignitaries at that moment.

A home he never got to enjoy

Fans pray for the repose of Toba Ijaya's soul as old video of his housewarming trends after his death. Photo credit@tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

The footage has struck a particularly painful chord with viewers who pointed out the bitter irony of a man celebrating a new home only to be taken so suddenly.

Many noted that the life he had worked hard to build was cut short before he could truly enjoy it.

Some commenters went further, suggesting that the gathering itself deserved a closer look, given the circumstances of his death.

Here is the Instagram housewarming video of Toba Ijaya's that has left fans heartbroken:

Fans react to Toba Ijaya's death

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@omokayodebankole wrote:

"Na wa o they didn't allow him to enjoy d new house may almighty Allah bless his soul forgive him his shortcomings and grant him paradise Amin"

@olajhayson shared:

"Rest in peace, Toba Ijaiya. I was still watching your videos at a show just last week. Your passing has left me deeply saddened, and it feels as though I knew you personally. Thank you for the joy and laughter you brought to so many. Rest well."

@iamchisexy commented:

"That house now they didnt allow him enjoy it..Work and work...at the end of it all you ll not still stay to enjoy it.God have mercy"

@ak470flex wrote:

"The man is surrounded by so many enemies. You can see all of their faces here."

@segun_fash1 said:

"RIP to him, but why is police now raiding in Ketu because of his death"

@teejaymoney02 reacted:

"This life, my condolences to the family"

@labi_ps wrote:

"Aiye asan"

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng