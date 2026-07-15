UKVI urges students to prepare all required documents before applying for a Student visa

Applicants must have a valid passport and Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS)

Missing or incorrect documents could delay UK Student visa decisions

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has advised prospective international students to prepare all required documents before applying for a UK Student visa to avoid unnecessary delays in processing.

In a fresh advisory shared under its #StudyReady campaign, UKVI said applicants should ensure they have the essential paperwork in place before beginning their visa application.

UKVI urges international students to prepare essential paperwork for their UK Student visa applications. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Key documents required

According to the guidance, every applicant must have a valid passport and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) issued by their education provider.

Depending on individual circumstances, applicants may also need additional supporting documents, including evidence of funds, proof of English language proficiency, an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) certificate where applicable, and a tuberculosis (TB) test certificate.

Warning over incomplete applications

UKVI cautioned that missing or inaccurate documentation could slow down visa decisions.

"Remember, missing or incorrect documents can DELAY your Student visa decision!"

The agency encouraged applicants to organise their paperwork well in advance to minimise processing issues and ensure a smoother application process.

The latest advisory forms part of the UK government's efforts to help international students complete their visa applications correctly before travelling to begin their studies.

Applicants are also encouraged to check the latest visa requirements before applying, as document requirements may vary depending on their nationality, course and personal circumstances.

UK speaks on its visa policy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom allows millions of travellers from dozens of countries to arrive without securing a traditional visitor visa in advance.

This is under rules that distinguish between those who need a visa, those who need only an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), and those, specifically Irish citizens, who need neither.

Source: Legit.ng