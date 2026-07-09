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List of Countries That Requires Visa to Enter Canada in 2026 Released
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List of Countries That Requires Visa to Enter Canada in 2026 Released

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Canada published its updated 2026 directory specifying the nations subject to strict visitor visa regulations
  • The traditional visa mandate applies to all methods of entry, covering air arrivals, road networks, and cruise ships
  • Border rules mandate that travelers from the listed countries submit biometric profiles before receiving clearance

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its comprehensive entry protocols, releasing the definitive registry of countries whose citizens must secure a valid visitor visa before crossing Canadian borders.

The mandatory visa rule remains strictly active across all methods of entry, including arrivals by air, land, train, or sea vessel.

Canada travels
Canada publishes a list of nations whose citizens need visa. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Under the active 2026 guidelines, passport holders from the designated visa-required jurisdictions cannot use automated border systems and must undergo formal consular evaluation.

Furthermore, the Canadian government mandates that most visa applicants submit their digital biometric data, including fingerprints and official photographs, as part of the screening process before an entry permit can be approved.

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Full list of visa-free countries Nigerian passport holders can visit in 2026

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Which countries are on the mandatory visa list?

The official document lists all nations subject to the traditional visa requirement. Citizens from the following countries are required to have a valid visitor visa and passport to visit or transit through Canada:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Angola
  5. Antigua and Barbuda
  6. Argentina
  7. Armenia
  8. Azerbaijan
  9. Bahrain
  10. Bangladesh
  11. Belarus
  12. Belize
  13. Benin
  14. Bhutan
  15. Bolivia
  16. Bosnia-Herzegovina
  17. Botswana
  18. Brazil
  19. Burkina Faso
  20. Burundi
  21. Cambodia
  22. Cameroon
  23. Cabo Verde
  24. Central African Republic
  25. Chad
  26. China (People's Republic)
  27. Colombia
  28. Comoros
  29. Congo (Democratic Republic)
  30. Congo (Republic)
  31. Costa Rica
  32. Cuba
  33. Djibouti
  34. Dominica
  35. Dominican Republic
  36. Ecuador
  37. Egypt
  38. El Salvador
  39. Equatorial Guinea
  40. Eritrea
  41. Eswatini
  42. Ethiopia
  43. Fiji
  44. Gabon
  45. Gambia
  46. Georgia
  47. Ghana
  48. Grenada
  49. Guatemala
  50. Guinea
  51. Guinea-Bissau
  52. Guyana
  53. Haiti
  54. Honduras
  55. India
  56. Indonesia
  57. Iran
  58. Iraq
  59. Israel (For holders of "Travel Document in Lieu of National Passport")
  60. Ivory Coast
  61. Jamaica
  62. Jordan
  63. Kazakhstan
  64. Kenya
  65. Kiribati
  66. North Korea
  67. Kosovo
  68. Kuwait
  69. Kyrgyzstan
  70. Laos
  71. Lebanon
  72. Lesotho
  73. Liberia
  74. Libya
  75. Macao SAR
  76. Madagascar
  77. Malawi
  78. Malaysia
  79. Maldives Islands
  80. Mali
  81. Marshall Islands
  82. Mauritania
  83. Mauritius
  84. Mexico
  85. Micronesia
  86. Moldova
  87. Mongolia
  88. Montenegro
  89. Morocco
  90. Mozambique
  91. Myanmar
  92. Namibia
  93. Nauru
  94. Nepal
  95. Nicaragua
  96. Niger
  97. Nigeria
  98. North Macedonia
  99. Oman
  100. Pakistan
  101. Palau
  102. Palestine
  103. Panama
  104. Paraguay
  105. Peru
  106. Philippines
  107. Romania (Holders of non-electronic/temporary passports)
  108. Russia
  109. Rwanda
  110. Sao Tomé e Principe
  111. Saudi Arabia
  112. Senegal
  113. Serbia
  114. Seychelles
  115. Sierra Leone
  116. Somalia
  117. South Africa
  118. South Sudan
  119. Sri Lanka
  120. St. Kitts and Nevis
  121. St. Lucia
  122. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  123. Sudan
  124. Suriname
  125. Syria
  126. Taiwan (Holders of passports lacking a personal ID number)
  127. Tajikistan
  128. Tanzania
  129. Thailand
  130. Timor-Leste
  131. Togo
  132. Tonga
  133. Trinidad and Tobago
  134. Tunisia
  135. Türkiye
  136. Turkmenistan
  137. Tuvalu
  138. Uganda
  139. Ukraine
  140. Uruguay
  141. Uzbekistan
  142. Vanuatu
  143. Venezuela
  144. Vietnam
  145. Yemen
  146. Zambia
  147. Zimbabwe

Read also

List of countries that don't need visa to enter Canada in 2026 emerges

Are there exceptions for electronic authorization?

Immigration authorities clarified that select passport holders from a few visa-required nations might be eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) instead of a full visa.

However, this concession applies exclusively to travellers arriving by air who meet strict secondary security criteria, such as holding specific historic or active foreign travel clearances.

If travellers from these conditional countries arrive via land or sea, such as on a cruise ship or driving across the border, the eTA is invalid, and a traditional physical visitor visa is mandatory. Stateless individuals and those travelling with refugee travel documents face the same visa obligations regardless of their route.

Canada introduces new asylum rules for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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