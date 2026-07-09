Canada published its updated 2026 directory specifying the nations subject to strict visitor visa regulations

The traditional visa mandate applies to all methods of entry, covering air arrivals, road networks, and cruise ships

Border rules mandate that travelers from the listed countries submit biometric profiles before receiving clearance

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its comprehensive entry protocols, releasing the definitive registry of countries whose citizens must secure a valid visitor visa before crossing Canadian borders.

The mandatory visa rule remains strictly active across all methods of entry, including arrivals by air, land, train, or sea vessel.

Canada publishes a list of nations whose citizens need visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under the active 2026 guidelines, passport holders from the designated visa-required jurisdictions cannot use automated border systems and must undergo formal consular evaluation.

Furthermore, the Canadian government mandates that most visa applicants submit their digital biometric data, including fingerprints and official photographs, as part of the screening process before an entry permit can be approved.

Which countries are on the mandatory visa list?

The official document lists all nations subject to the traditional visa requirement. Citizens from the following countries are required to have a valid visitor visa and passport to visit or transit through Canada:

Afghanistan Albania Algeria Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belize Benin Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia-Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Cabo Verde Central African Republic Chad China (People's Republic) Colombia Comoros Congo (Democratic Republic) Congo (Republic) Costa Rica Cuba Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Fiji Gabon Gambia Georgia Ghana Grenada Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel (For holders of "Travel Document in Lieu of National Passport") Ivory Coast Jamaica Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Macao SAR Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Islands Mali Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Nicaragua Niger Nigeria North Macedonia Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Romania (Holders of non-electronic/temporary passports) Russia Rwanda Sao Tomé e Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sri Lanka St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sudan Suriname Syria Taiwan (Holders of passports lacking a personal ID number) Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Türkiye Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Are there exceptions for electronic authorization?

Immigration authorities clarified that select passport holders from a few visa-required nations might be eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) instead of a full visa.

However, this concession applies exclusively to travellers arriving by air who meet strict secondary security criteria, such as holding specific historic or active foreign travel clearances.

If travellers from these conditional countries arrive via land or sea, such as on a cruise ship or driving across the border, the eTA is invalid, and a traditional physical visitor visa is mandatory. Stateless individuals and those travelling with refugee travel documents face the same visa obligations regardless of their route.

Canada introduces new asylum rules for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng