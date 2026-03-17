Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, addresses death rumours with humour in a viral cafe video amid the United States war against Iran

The video of Netanyahu enjoying coffee, verified by multiple sources, was posted on his Telegram page to dismiss the rumourtell

Prime Minister's limited press engagements coincide with the ongoing conflict with Iran since February 28, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video of himself after rumours that he was dead or injured in an attack in the ongoing war with Iran.

Netanyahu was seen getting a cup of coffee and chatting with his aide ​on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu posts video amid death rumour. Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Reuters, the video was taken at a cafe in Jerusalem's outskirts and posted on Netanyahu's Telegram account.

In the viral video, Netanyahu’s aide asked him about the death rumours.

Netanyahu responds with a ​pun which can be described in Hebrew slang as "being crazy about" someone or something.

"I'm crazy about coffee. You know ​what? I’m crazy about my people."

Reuters verified the video's location from file imagery of the cafe, which matched the interiors seen in ​the video.

The date was verified from multiple videos and photos ​of Netanyahu's visit posted by the cafe on Sunday.

Legit.ng reports that the rumoured death of Iddo Netanyahu from an Iranian air strike is circulating on social media. The viral video showed that a burning house belonging to the Netanyahus was actually from New Jersey, United States, and not Tel Aviv, Israel.

Netanyahu rarely gives ⁠interviews to the Israeli press or holds news conferences since the U.S. and Israel launched ‌attacks ⁠on Iran on February 28, 2026.

Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses death rumour in viral video. Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Legit.ng