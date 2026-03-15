The war between Israel and Iran has entered its third week, with tensions spilling across the Middle East and beyond

Oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel as attacks on energy hubs and shipping routes disrupt global supplies

Meanwhile, protests in Tel Aviv and cancelled Formula 1 races in the Gulf highlight the growing political and social impact of the conflict

A small anti-war protest took place in Tel Aviv, with demonstrators criticising Israel’s attacks on Iran.

The protest comes as the war enters its third week, intensifying tensions across the Middle East, Al Jazeera reports.

Protest erupts in Israel as Iran war intensifies as missile strikes and retaliatory attacks spread across the Middle East. Photo credit: Amir Levy/Yair Palti/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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Iran launches missiles at Israel

Iran has launched a barrage of missiles at Israel, while also claiming responsibility for attacks on US bases in Iraq and Kuwait. Tehran escalated its rhetoric on March 15, vowing to kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "IRGC vows to pursue and kill 'child-killer' Netanyahu if he is still alive," Iran's IRNA news agency said in a post on X.

Israel targets Iranian leadership

In response, Israel targeted key figures within Iran’s leadership. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they had "eliminated" two senior Iranian intelligence officials from the "Khatam al-Anbiya" Emergency Command. On March 14, the IDF also struck the Iranian Space Agency’s primary research centre and a factory producing aerial defence systems.

Missile barrage reported in Central Israel

Iran continued retaliatory strikes across the region. Israeli emergency services confirmed a "recent missile barrage" in central Israel, though no injuries were reported.

Oil operations disrupted in Fujairah

Oil-loading operations at the UAE’s Fujairah port resumed on Sunday after being halted due to a fire caused by falling debris from an intercepted drone. The incident highlights the growing risks to energy infrastructure in the Gulf. The war has already disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage separating Iran and the UAE.

Global oil markets are feeling the strain. Brent crude futures closed above $100 per barrel for the second consecutive day, marking a surge of more than 40% since the conflict began.

US bombing raid on Kharg Island

On March 13, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had ordered the US Central Command to carry out a bombing raid on Iran’s Kharg Island, a vital hub for the country’s oil exports. Trump warned of further strikes and urged allies to deploy warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Kharg Island is crucial to Iran’s economy, handling around 90% of its crude exports with a capacity of 7 million barrels per day.

Iran’s response to US strikes

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated his country was "ready to form a committee with the countries of the region to investigate the targets that were attacked." He emphasised that Iran’s strikes were aimed only at US bases and interests. In a Telegram post, Araghchi added:

"We have not targeted any civilian or residential areas in the countries of the region so far," warning that "Occupying Kharg Island would be a bigger mistake than attacking it."

The war’s impact has extended beyond politics and energy. Formula 1 announced the cancellation of upcoming Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled for April.

"While alternatives were considered, no substitutions will be made in April," Formula 1 said in a post on X.

Tel Aviv anti-war protest grows with demonstrators criticising Israel’s military actions against Iran. Photo credit: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Has Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel gone missing?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a subject of interest online amid Israel's ongoing war with Iran.

On March 11, 2026, a Facebook user identified as Norman Finkelstein posted a picture of Netanyahu and alleged that he had been missing for days.

Source: Legit.ng